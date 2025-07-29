Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electrovaya Inc.

2025-07-29 03:15:29
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:39 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc. : Announced the launch of multiple battery system products designed specifically for airport ground support equipment (GSE). Developed in collaboration with a major original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier, these innovative systems support a broad range of electrified ground support equipment (GSE) applications, including airplane tuggers, baggage tractors, belt loaders, cargo loaders, and more. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading up $0.35 at $5.65.

