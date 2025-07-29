Lbank Exchange Will List RHEA Finance (RHEA)
Introducing RHEA: The Unified DeFi Liquidity Layer on NEAR
RHEA Finance is the result of a strategic merger between NEAR's two flagship DeFi protocols - Ref Finance (DEX) and Burrow (lending). This unified initiative positions RHEA as NEAR's primary DeFi liquidity hub, enabling protocol-level integration and driving the next wave of cross-chain DeFi innovation.
Built on NEAR's infrastructure and chain abstraction technology, RHEA maximizes composability, capital efficiency, and onchain user experience with a full-stack liquidity layer, intelligent trading mechanisms, and AI-powered tooling.
Core Products & Features
RHEA runs two foundational DeFi verticals with enhanced capabilities:
RHEA DEX
A next-gen AMM offering:
- Permissionless pool creation Customizable fees Output-based swaps and slippage control Advanced routing across:
- AMM Pools Stable Pools ALMM Pools CLMM Pools
RHEA Lending
A robust, over-collateralized lending market with:
- Volatility-aware risk management Dynamic interest rate curves Transparent liquidations LP token collateral support for triple-yield strategies BlueChip as collateral
Additional Ecosystem Modules
- Margin Trading - Spot leverage via integrated lending + AMM Boost Farming - Tokenized incentives and boost-based rewards on Liquidity Pool Smart Routing - Algorithmic execution across optimal pools Rhea's Bridge Aggregator - Multi-chain bridge aggregator with gas optimization BTC Rhea - Abstraction tools for native Bitcoin holders to access Rhea directly only with single bitcoin wallet
Upcoming
- Vault by Shade Agent - AI-powered strategy vaults tailored to user behavior that help user manage cross chain yield efficiency with single click deposit
RHEA Token Ecosystem
RHEA - The Core Token
The foundational asset of the Rhea ecosystem. All utility and value originate from RHEA
xRHEA - Staked and Spendable
Users can stake RHEA to receive xRHEA.
xRHEA unlocks deeper protocol utility:
- Earn passive yield - by staking RHEA Build on-chain reputation by holding xRHEA Use as gas for transactions in the Rhea ecosystem Supply xRHEA as collateral and boost yield
oRHEA - The Incentive and Reward Token
oRHEA will be the core asset in the incentive mechanism:
- Earned through farming, lending, and other protocol activities Convertible to RHEA or xRHEA at user discretion Conversion rate is based on your reputation score Maximum conversion ratio is 1:1 Backed by a capped RHEA reward pool RHEA Points will evolve into oRHEA post-TGE, becoming the basis for future rewards
Tokenomics Summary:
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 RHEA Origins: Converted from $REF and $BRRR Uses: Protocol incentives, ecosystem grant and upcoming airdrop Vesting and conversion mechanisms designed for long-term sustainability and decentralization
Backed by Tier-1 Investors
RHEA inherits strong institutional support through Ref Finance, backed by:
- Jump Crypto Dragonfly Capital KuCoin Ventures
...and others.
The project raised $4.5M in a private round at a blended average of $1.227/REF , fueling long-term ecosystem growth.
Strategic Vision
RHEA is committed to making NEAR the most composable and abstracted chain for DeFi builders. By merging infrastructure, optimizing capital efficiency, and introducing AI tooling, RHEA places NEAR at the forefront of onchain finance innovation.
Visit:
