Lbank Exchange Will List RHEA Finance (RHEA)

Introducing RHEA: The Unified DeFi Liquidity Layer on NEAR

RHEA Finance is the result of a strategic merger between NEAR's two flagship DeFi protocols - Ref Finance (DEX) and Burrow (lending). This unified initiative positions RHEA as NEAR's primary DeFi liquidity hub, enabling protocol-level integration and driving the next wave of cross-chain DeFi innovation.

Built on NEAR's infrastructure and chain abstraction technology, RHEA maximizes composability, capital efficiency, and onchain user experience with a full-stack liquidity layer, intelligent trading mechanisms, and AI-powered tooling.

Core Products & Features

RHEA runs two foundational DeFi verticals with enhanced capabilities:

RHEA DEX

A next-gen AMM offering:



Permissionless pool creation

Customizable fees

Output-based swaps and slippage control

Advanced routing across:



AMM Pools



Stable Pools



ALMM Pools CLMM Pools

RHEA Lending

A robust, over-collateralized lending market with:



Volatility-aware risk management

Dynamic interest rate curves

Transparent liquidations

LP token collateral support for triple-yield strategies BlueChip as collateral

Additional Ecosystem Modules



Margin Trading - Spot leverage via integrated lending + AMM

Boost Farming - Tokenized incentives and boost-based rewards on Liquidity Pool

Smart Routing - Algorithmic execution across optimal pools

Rhea's Bridge Aggregator - Multi-chain bridge aggregator with gas optimization BTC Rhea - Abstraction tools for native Bitcoin holders to access Rhea directly only with single bitcoin wallet

Upcoming

Vault by Shade Agent - AI-powered strategy vaults tailored to user behavior that help user manage cross chain yield efficiency with single click deposit

RHEA Token Ecosystem

RHEA - The Core Token

The foundational asset of the Rhea ecosystem. All utility and value originate from RHEA

xRHEA - Staked and Spendable

Users can stake RHEA to receive xRHEA.

xRHEA unlocks deeper protocol utility:



Earn passive yield - by staking RHEA

Build on-chain reputation by holding xRHEA

Use as gas for transactions in the Rhea ecosystem Supply xRHEA as collateral and boost yield

oRHEA - The Incentive and Reward Token

oRHEA will be the core asset in the incentive mechanism:



Earned through farming, lending, and other protocol activities

Convertible to RHEA or xRHEA at user discretion

Conversion rate is based on your reputation score

Maximum conversion ratio is 1:1

Backed by a capped RHEA reward pool RHEA Points will evolve into oRHEA post-TGE, becoming the basis for future rewards

Tokenomics Summary:



Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 RHEA

Origins: Converted from $REF and $BRRR

Uses: Protocol incentives, ecosystem grant and upcoming airdrop Vesting and conversion mechanisms designed for long-term sustainability and decentralization

Backed by Tier-1 Investors

RHEA inherits strong institutional support through Ref Finance, backed by:



Jump Crypto

Dragonfly Capital KuCoin Ventures

...and others.

The project raised $4.5M in a private round at a blended average of $1.227/REF , fueling long-term ecosystem growth.

Strategic Vision

RHEA is committed to making NEAR the most composable and abstracted chain for DeFi builders. By merging infrastructure, optimizing capital efficiency, and introducing AI tooling, RHEA places NEAR at the forefront of onchain finance innovation.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a top crypto exchange offering financial derivatives, asset management, and secure trading. With over 15 million users across 210+ regions, LBank ranks in the top 20 for spot trading and top 15 for derivatives trading globally, ensuring fund integrity and supporting global crypto adoption.

