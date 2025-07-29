Daura Gold Closes The Acquisition Of The Yanamina Epithermal Gold-Silver Project In Ancash Peru

Highlights



The Yanamina Project has a historic mineral resource of 83,100 (oz) of gold (Au) at 1.65 g/t Au indicated and 123,700 oz of Au at 1.19 g/t Au inferred. The Company plans to undertake work to verify and update the historical estimate as a priority. (See "Yanamina Historical Mineral Resource" below for further details.)

Exploration upside and multiple drill targets on the property given limited and focused historical drilling. Open extensions to resources at depth and lateral extensions and significant faulted extension target at depth.

Previous drilling identified a high-grade core zone locally grading at 5 g/t Au over 5 meters within a mineralized envelope averaging 2.5 g/t Au over intervals from 20-30 meters.

Daura has the opportunity to update the Yanamina historical resource estimate and bring a current resource estimate into Daura's resource profile. Yanamina compliments Daura's project portfolio in the Ancash Department, which is well-known for mining in Peru with major historical production from Barrick's Pierina gold mine, approximately 40km north of the bonanza grade San Luis Gold Project owned by Highlander Silver.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Luis Saenz, Daura CEO commented: "Closing the acquisition of the Yanamina Gold-Silver Project is a significant step for Daura Gold as we advance our strategy of building a high-quality portfolio in Peru's most prolific mining districts. Yanamina not only adds an established historical resource to our asset base but also offers near-term exploration potential with multiple open targets. Its proximity to major past-producing and active mines like Pierina and Antamina underscores the strategic value of this acquisition. With this addition, we are well-positioned to continue our growth and unlock further value for our shareholders."







Figure 1. Below represents Daura's land package

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Exploration Upside Potential

Previous work carried out for historical resource estimates highlighted a number of areas at Yanamina which show potential for additional mineralization, both as an extension but also proximal to the existing resource. As a result of the extensive and important surface alteration within the mineralized zone, a number of these target areas can be initially geologically explored, including mapping, sampling and geophysics, among others, to determine their potential.

An additional exploration target which remains open is the potential faulted extension to the existing historical resource. The historical resource is located on a fault scarp and there is sound geological evidence that the top of the resource has been removed by faulting. The extent of the "missing" upper portion of the resource is unknown, offering a straightforward exploration target with upside potential.

In 2006, ASX-listed Latin Gold completed detailed mapping of the geology and alteration, channel sampling, limited adit sampling, digitizing of the historic and current data base and drilled 25 diamond drill holes totaling 1,468 meters. The drilling confirmed the geology and the near surface zone of disseminated gold and silver mineralization, which is locally exposed in outcrop. Gold was intersected in the majority of the drill holes and demonstrated strong continuity along strike.

Drilling also identified a higher-grade core zone locally grading 5gpt Au over 5 meters within a mineralized envelope averaging 2.5gpt Au over intervals ranging from 20 to 30 meters. The drilling also confirmed silver values reported historically ranging up to 20.3gpt Ag explored over 10 meters.

In addition to the core project area, Daura has recently staked an additional 4,700 hectares of contiguous land, significantly expanding the exploration footprint. This new ground covers prospective geology similar to the known mineralization, offering potential for resource growth.

Community Engagement

Daura recognizes the opportunity to establish new, long-term mutually beneficial relationships with the local communities and will strive to do this from the outset. Daura's community relations efforts at Yanamina are underway as part of the Company's due diligence process.

Yanamina Project Acquisition

The Company acquired the Yanamina Project from EVR in consideration for an initial payment of US$150,000 in cash (the " Initial Consideration ").

The Company may make additional payments in cash or shares to EVR as contingent consideration (the " Contingent Consideration ") upon completion of certain milestones in relation to the Yanamina Project. The Contingent Consideration is only accrued and payable if and when the following milestones are achieved:



On the 12-month anniversary from Closing, the Purchaser will pay to the Vendor US$150,000 in cash;

On the obtaining of a social license (that will allow a minimum 10,000 meter drilling campaign) with the communities in the area of influence of Yanamina, the Company will pay EVR US$1,700,000 in cash and/or common shares of the Company at the option of the Company;

Within 60 days of the start of construction of Yanamina, the Company will pay EVR US$2,000,000 in cash and/or common shares of the Company at the option of the Company; and Within 60 days of the start of Commercial Production on the Project, the Company will pay EVR US$2,000,000 in cash and/or common shares of the Company at the option of the Company.

Any common shares issuable to the Vendor, at the election of the Company, will be issuable at a deemed price equivalent to the volume-weighted average closing price of the common shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange in the thirty (30) trading days prior to issuance and will be calculated using the applicable exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada immediately prior to issuance. The deemed price of the common shares will be subject to such minimum pricing as is permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and in no case will common shares be issuable at a deemed price of less than (Cdn)$0.05. Any common share issuance remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Project Agreement

The Yanamina Project is currently subject to the terms of a project agreement (the " Project Agreement ") involving Happy Diamonds Pty. Ltd. (" Happy Diamonds "). In addition to the payments outlined above, the Company has assumed responsibility for all obligations due and owing under the Project Agreement, including the following payments owing under the Project Agreement:



on or before the fifth (5th) business day following the commencement of construction of infrastructure for commercial production at the Yanamina Project, pay to Happy Diamonds the sum of US$1,500,000 in cash;

on or before the tenth (10th) business day following the date of the initial gold pour from the Yanamina Project, pay to Happy Diamonds the sum of US$1,000,000 in cash;

on or before the tenth (10th) business day following the first (1st) anniversary of the date of the initial gold pour from the Yanamina Project, pay to Happy Diamonds the sum of US$1,000,000 in cash;

on or before the tenth (10th) business day following the second (2nd) anniversary of the date of the initial gold pour from the Yanamina Project, pay to Happy Diamonds the sum of US$1,000,000 in cash; and on or before the tenth (10th) business day following the production of 275,000 ounces of gold (or gold products containing the equivalent of such amount of refined gold using, for other precious metals, the gold equivalent ounces thereof) from the Yanamina Project, pay to Happy Diamonds the sum of US$1,000,000 in cash.

Yanamina Historical Mineral Resource

The historical mineral resource is included in a Technical Report titled "Deposit Modeling, NI 43-101 Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic Assessment: Yanamina Gold Property" (the " Technical Report "), with an effective date of February 28, 2011. The report was prepared as a National Instrument 43-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("National Instrument 43-101") technical report for Coronet Metals Inc. The historical estimate is considered to be relevant and for the purposes of the Company proceeding with the Transaction as it provides an indication of the potential significance of the Yanamina Project.

The Technical Report provides details on mineral resources and reserves, as well a potential development option for the Yanamina Gold Project that considers underground mining and processing using conventional cyanide leach methods. However, the prices, costs, and development strategy and options are no longer current and need to be re-evaluated using assumptions and qualifications that are more reflective of today's environment.

The Yanamina gold and silver deposit is a volcanic hosted, low sulphidation, epithermal quartz system.

The Yanamina historical Mineral Resource data base has a total of 2,643 samples, spanning 3,402 meters from 78 drill holes. The indicated resource covers approximately 17 hectares and is outlined by a search area of 25 metres; within this area, the drill holes intersected similar grade‐thickness composites at a 1g/t Au cut‐off. The inferred resource is outlined by a search area of 50 metres. The holes drilled in this area intersected mineralization defined by 0.5gpt cut‐off composites. Continuous blocks within the 25m search radius have thus been defined as an Indicated Resource while the blocks outside of this zone at a 50m search radius and those blocks above the 0.5 g/t Au cut‐off in Zone 2 are categorized as an Indicated Resource. Further drilling at 25m spacing would be required to define additional Inferred Resources in both zones.

Historical Mineral Resource Summary