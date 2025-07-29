CEO.CA's Inside The Boardroom: Nextech3d.AI: Large-Scale Contracts And AI-Enabled Profit Margins Drive Turnaround

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - CEO

'Inside the Boardroom' is more than just an interview series - it's a chance to gain firsthand knowledge from industry leaders, understanding their vision, challenges, and strategy.

We caught up with Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS) to discuss their AI-powered transformation of e-commerce from static 2D images to immersive 3D experiences. Nextech is capitalizing on the shift to 3D with their AI-first approach, having produced over 100,000 3D models for Amazon and now securing even larger contracts. Their latest deal involves creating 100,000+ 3D models for kitchen and bath visualization platforms – just the beginning of what could become millions of models. After weathering challenging years, Gappelberg explains how battle-tested experience, early strategic AI investments, and software-level profit margins position them uniquely in this emerging

Nextech3D

(OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS)



