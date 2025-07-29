F4 And Stearman To Explore Drill-Ready Murphy Lake

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) -(TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUCF) (the "" or "") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement, dated July 29, 2025, (the "") withInc. ("") pursuant to which the Company has granted Stearman the exclusive option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Company's Murphy Lake uranium property in Saskatchewan (the "Property"). The Property is located in the northeastern Athabasca Basin, 5 km south of ISOEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit, 15 km north of Purepoint Uranium and Iso Energy's Nova Discovery, and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone.

Ray Ashley, Chief Executive Officer of F4 commented:

"We are very pleased to have reached this new exclusive option agreement with Stearman. The agreement is considered as an arms length transaction. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing F4's flagship uranium asset with a dedicated partner, leveraging F4's technical expertise and Stearman's financial commitment. This new deal reflects F4's focused strategy to unlock the project's potential through a committed partnership and establishes a clear path forward for exploration and development at Murphy Lake."

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement:



Stearman shall pay to F4 a non-refundable cash payment in the amount of $50,000 on July 28, 2025 (the " Initial Payment Date ").

F4 has granted to Stearman the option (the " Initial Option ") to acquire a 50% interest in the Property by:



Paying to F4 an aggregate of $750,000 in cash over a period of twenty-four (24) months from the Initial Payment Date in accordance with the following schedule:





$150,000 on or before the date that is forty-five (45) days after the Initial Payment Date;





$150,000 on or before the date that is six (6) months after the Initial Payment Date;





$150,000 on or before the date that is twelve (12) months after the Initial Payment Date;





$150,000 on or before the date that is eighteen (18) months after the Initial Payment Date; and



$150,000 on or before the date that is twenty-four (24) months after the Initial Payment Date;



Funding a total of $10,000,000 of exploration expenditures on the Property (" Expenditures ") over a period of forty-two (42) months from the Initial Payment Date in accordance with the following schedule:





$1,500,000 of Expenditures on or before the date that is twelve (12) months after the Initial Payment Date;





$1,500,000 of Expenditures on or before the date that is twenty-four (24) months after the Initial Payment Date; and



$7,000,000 of Expenditures on or before the date that is forty-two (42) months after the Initial Payment Date; and

Stearman shall complete one or more equity financings to raise aggregate gross proceeds totaling at least $3,000,000 on or before such that that is six (6) months after the Initial Payment Date, on completion of which Stearman shall issue to F4 such number of common shares of Stearman (" Stearman Shares ") equal to 9.9% of the total number of issued and outstanding Stearman Shares as of such issuance date.

Following the exercise of the Initial Option, Stearman shall have the option (the " Bump-Up Option ") to acquire an additional 20% interest in the Property (for a total interest in the Property of 70%) by:



Paying to F4 an aggregate of $500,000 in cash over a period of thirty-six (36) months from the Initial Payment Date in accordance with the following schedule:





$250,000 on or before the date that is thirty (30) months after the Initial Payment Date; and



$250,000 on or before the date that is thirty-six (36) months after the Initial Payment Date; and

Funding additional Expenditures totaling $8,000,000 on or before the date that is sixty (60) months from the Initial Payment Date.

Following the exercise by Stearman of the Initial Option, Stearman shall grant to F4 a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty in respect of the Property (the " NSR Royalty ") payable to F4 upon commencement of commercial production at the Property. On the earlier of such date as Stearman (i) exercises the Bump-Up Option; (ii) elects not to exercise the Bump-Up Option; and (iii) sixty (60) months from the Initial Payment Date, F4 and Stearman will form a joint venture pursuant to which the parties will agree to the terms which shall apply to the further exploration and development of the Property.

The transactions contemplated under the Option Agreement remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Option Agreement between the Company and Stearman supersedes the previous option agreement dated May 29, 2024, as amended October 21, 2024, to which the Property was previously subject, and which was terminated on July 27, 2025.







About the Murphy Lake Property

F4's 609-hectare Murphy Lake Property is located in the north-eastern corner of the Athabasca Basin, 30 km northwest of Orano's McLean Lake deposits, 5 km south of ISOEnergy's Hurricane Uranium Deposit and 4 km east of Cameco's La Rocque Lake Uranium Zone where drill hole Q22-040 intersected 29.9% U3O8 over 7.0 m. The 2022 maiden drill program at the Murphy Lake Property consisted of 14 completed drillholes totaling 6,850m; scintillometer results from hole ML22-006 intersected a peak of 2,300 cps (see NR August 10, 2022), which resulted in assay results of 0.065% U3O8 over 2.5m from 322.5m to 324.5m, including 0.242% U3O8 over 0.5m.1

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the Company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.