Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Visits Company Manufacturing Smart Components For Missiles And Drones

2025-07-29 03:12:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today in the Kyiv region, at an enterprise where Ukrainian weapons are made smart. I met with the team that manufactures electronics and sensitive components for our missiles, drones, and secure communications equipment. They very quickly mastered the production of control units and other important components. More than 80% of production is for our defense ," he wrote.

Read also: Defense forces destroyed 32 of 37 Russian drones overnight

The president thanked the company's team for their work, which is yielding results in protecting the state. He stressed that this strengthens Ukraine's defense capabilities.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian government is gradually closing the funding gap for drone production .

Photo: screenshot from video

