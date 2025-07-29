War Update: 73 Combat Clashes Reported Today As Fighting Rages Across Four Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided this information in its 16:00 operational update on Tuesday, July 29, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops shelled several settlements in the Sumy region, including Starykove, Seredyna-Buda, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turia, Stepok, Miropilske, and Malushyne.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , seven combat clashes were recorded. In addition, the enemy launched one airstrike, dropped a guided aerial bomb, and conducted 119 shelling attacks, including six using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces carried out two assaults near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attempted a single assault near Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector , 13 attacks were reported in the areas of Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Dibrova, and Torske, as well as in the direction of Seredne, Shandryholove, and Yampol. Three additional combat engagements are currently underway.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces attempted four assaults near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Fedorivka-all of which were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the vicinity of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops launched four assaults near Toretsk, with one engagement still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 29 attacks targeting the areas of Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Horikhove, Dachne, and Novoukrainka. Hostilities are currently active in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks in the vicinity of Oleksandohrad and Zelene Pole.

There were no combat engagements in the Huliaipole sector . Bilohiria came under attack with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Orikhiv sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two attacks near Plavni.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks, and two more are ongoing. Olhivka came under an air strike.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, 172 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded along the frontline on July 28. More than half of these engagements occurred in the Lyman and Pokrovsk sectors.