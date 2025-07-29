Russian Forces Drop Three Fabs On Kostiantynivka, Wounding Civilians
"Today, at approximately 11:20, Russians dropped three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK guidance modules on the town. Three civilians were injured in the attack: a 74-year-old man in serious condition, his 70-year-old wife, and a 47-year-old man," the statement said.
Police paramedics were the first to arrive at the scene and transported the victims to the hospital.
Eight apartment buildings were also damaged, the police added.Read also: Russian drones strike SES vehicles in Kostiantynivka and Kherson, injuring four
As previously reported, on the morning of July 29, a Russian FPV drone struck a fire truck in Kostiantynivka, injuring two members of the city's fire brigade.
Photo credit: Donetsk Police News/Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment