Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Drop Three Fabs On Kostiantynivka, Wounding Civilians

2025-07-29 03:12:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regional police reported the attack via Telegram .

"Today, at approximately 11:20, Russians dropped three FAB-250 bombs equipped with UMPK guidance modules on the town. Three civilians were injured in the attack: a 74-year-old man in serious condition, his 70-year-old wife, and a 47-year-old man," the statement said.

Police paramedics were the first to arrive at the scene and transported the victims to the hospital.

Eight apartment buildings were also damaged, the police added.

Read also: Russian drones strike SES vehicles in Kostiantynivka and Kherson, injuring four

As previously reported, on the morning of July 29, a Russian FPV drone struck a fire truck in Kostiantynivka, injuring two members of the city's fire brigade.

Photo credit: Donetsk Police News/Telegram

