Zelensky, Frederiksen Discuss Bill On Independence Of Anti-Corruption Bodies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state announced this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. I thanked Denmark for its tangible and strong support for Ukraine, which strengthens our defense capabilities and helps our people,” he wrote.

Zelensky said they discussed Ukraine's European integration and the opening of the first negotiation cluster. He noted that Denmark currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU, and emphasized that Ukraine must make the most of this opportunity to implement all necessary decisions.

“The presidential bill guaranteeing the independence of anti-corruption bodies has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada. I'm grateful to Denmark for its support. We agreed that the parliament must vote on this bill without delay – already this week,” he noted.

Zelensky said they also coordinated upcoming contacts, both bilateral and within broader international formats.

“We continue working together to bring closer a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” he said.

