Enemy Attempts To Outflank Vovchansk, Ukrainian Defenders Push Back Offensive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Ukrainian television by Pavlo Shamshyn, spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, according to Ukrinform.

“Unable to achieve success within Vovchansk itself, Russian troops are trying to bypass the city. On the western flank, they are advancing through Hatyshche; on the eastern side, they are pushing through Tykhe and Vovchanski Khutory in an effort to encircle the city,” Shamshyn said.

Despite these maneuvers, Shamshyn emphasized that Vovchansk, while important, is not considered a strategic objective by the enemy.

Ukrainian special forces capture four Russian invaders in firefight

“Vovchansk is certainly a significant target, but not a strategic one-even for the Russians. There are military distinctions between strategic, tactical, and operational objectives. When Russia launched its renewed offensive in the Kharkiv region last May to establish a so-called buffer zone, Vovchansk became their primary focus. Yet, despite entering the city in the early days of that offensive, they have failed to capture it after more than a year of intense fighting,” he explained.

According to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also holding positions on the northern bank of the Vovcha River, closer to the state border with Russia.

"Our units are positioned on the northern bank of the Vovcha River, near the border with the Russian Federation, and maintain control over a section of the aggregate plant's territory. The enemy continues to launch attacks both day and night. Russian assault infantry are attempting to infiltrate the plant and are making every effort to push our forces beyond the natural barrier of the Vovcha River to the southern bank-but they are failing," Shamshyn assured.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, 73 combat engagements have occurred between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops. Fighting continues in four operational sectors, with Pokrovsk remaining the primary axis of enemy pressure.

Photo credit: HUR