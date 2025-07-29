Two Injured As Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The report was shared on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy targeted the Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

Damage was reported to a five-story building, four private houses, three outbuildings, a car, infrastructure facilities, and a shop. A gas pipeline and a power line were also hit, resulting in fires.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked Pokrovske, Mezhova, and Malomykhailivka communities with drones, sparking additional fires.

Russian forces drop three FABs on Kostiantynivka, wounding civilians

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 22 people were injured in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, following a nighttime missile strike by Russian forces. Among the wounded were ten medical workers.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk RMA