Two Injured As Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery
The enemy targeted the Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.
Damage was reported to a five-story building, four private houses, three outbuildings, a car, infrastructure facilities, and a shop. A gas pipeline and a power line were also hit, resulting in fires.
In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked Pokrovske, Mezhova, and Malomykhailivka communities with drones, sparking additional fires.Read also: Russian forces drop three FABs on Kostiantynivka, wounding civilians
As previously reported by Ukrinform, 22 people were injured in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, following a nighttime missile strike by Russian forces. Among the wounded were ten medical workers.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk RMA
