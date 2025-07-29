Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Injured As Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery

Two Injured As Russian Troops Attack Nikopol District With Drones And Artillery


2025-07-29 03:12:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The report was shared on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

The enemy targeted the Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

Damage was reported to a five-story building, four private houses, three outbuildings, a car, infrastructure facilities, and a shop. A gas pipeline and a power line were also hit, resulting in fires.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces attacked Pokrovske, Mezhova, and Malomykhailivka communities with drones, sparking additional fires.

Read also: Russian forces drop three FABs on Kostiantynivka, wounding civilians

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 22 people were injured in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, following a nighttime missile strike by Russian forces. Among the wounded were ten medical workers.

Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk RMA

MENAFN29072025000193011044ID1109858981

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search