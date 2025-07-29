Zelensky, Canadian PM Discuss Air Defense, Drone Production And Sanctions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The details of the conversation were shared via the President's official Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

“We discussed our current needs, foremost the strengthening of air defense with additional systems and missiles, as well as increased funding for joint drone production, especially interceptors,” Zelensky said.

The parties also discussed sanctions against Russia.

“In Moscow they fear them deeply, even though they pretend it doesn't move the needle. Our intelligence data tells a completely different story. That's why it's crucial to increase sanctions pressure and force the aggressor toward peace. We will ensure the necessary steps are taken,” Zelensky noted.

In addition, they discussed the outcomes of the recent meeting in Istanbul.

Zelensky thanked Canada for supporting his bill that“guarantees the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies and prevents any Russian influence or interference in the work of our anti-corruption infrastructure”.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen discussed Ukraine's European integration, focusing in particular on the opening of the first negotiation cluster.

Photo credit: President's Office