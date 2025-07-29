Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky Announces Changes To Budget To Guarantee Payments To Military Personnel And Families Of Deceased

2025-07-29 03:12:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a video address , Ukrinform reports.

“Also today, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reported to me on the draft decisions. In particular, there are budget amendments to ensure all necessary payments for our servicemembers and the families of fallen warriors. There were some details requiring legislative resolution. I expect the People's Deputies to support it,” Zelensky said.

The President added that the government has prepared an expansion of the contract program for 18-24-year-olds, to involve as many young, motivated people as possible in operating drones.

According to Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will present the program.

As reported, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the government plans to submit to the Verkhovna Rada amendments to the state budget for 2025, which will fully meet the needs of the military.

In particular, it is proposed to add more than UAH 400 billion to the financing of the security and defense sector

Photo: Office of the President

