Trump Gives Russia Ten Days To Cease Fire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He told reporters this during his return from Scotland to Washington, Ukrinform reports, citing an online broadcast by the White House.

“Ten days from today,” Trump stated.

Later, he said, the U.S. will impose tariffs and other restrictions.

“I don't know if it's going to affect Russia, because he [Putin] wants to, obviously, probably keep the war going, but we're going to put on tariffs and the various things that you put on,” the U.S. President added.

Trump joins coalition of the willing

Ukrinform reported that on July 14, Donald Trump announced a 50-day ultimatu for Russia to force it to make peace.

However, on July 28, the U.S. President said he would reduce his ultimatum to Russia to 10-12 days. He also said that he was no longer interested in meeting with Putin and talking to him, but at the same time, according to Trump, Russia must reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Photo: The White House