Presidents Of Kazakhstan And Türkiye Agree To Strengthen Strategic Partnership

2025-07-29 03:12:19
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan held high-level talks focused on expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries, Trend reports via Akorda.

During the convening, the executives deliberated on a comprehensive spectrum of matters, with a pronounced focus on optimizing trade dynamics, economic synergies, investment strategies, cultural exchanges, and humanitarian initiatives. Both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing intergovernmental relations across a spectrum of domains.

President Tokayev expressed his gratitude to his Turkish counterpart for the generous reception afforded throughout the diplomatic engagement. In a strategic maneuver, President Erdogan articulated his unwavering commitment to enhance the Kazakhstan-Türkiye bilateral framework, underscoring mutual interests and the historical continuum of collaborative engagement.

