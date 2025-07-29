Lithuanian Quartet Excels At Azerbaijan's Gabala Music Festival's Finale (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The final day of the XIV Gabala International Music Festival, which began on July 24, brought music lovers a special treat with a chamber concert held at the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center in Gabala on July 29, Trend reports.

The evening featured Lithuania's renowned“Ciurlionis” quartet, performing alongside Azerbaijani People's Artists and pianists Farhad Badalbeyli and Murad Adigezalzade.

Prior to the concert, Professor Zahra Guliyeva of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Baku Music Academy spoke about the creative legacy of Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis, describing him as a“pioneer of Lithuanian professional music and a brilliant painter and poet.” She noted that despite living only 46 years, Čiurlionis produced numerous works for organ, chamber ensembles, and orchestra, as well as nearly 300 paintings inspired by Lithuanian folk music and legends.

During the concert, Badalbeyli and Adigezalzade were accompanied by the quartet's members, Jonas Tankevičius (violin), Darius Diksaitis (violin), Jelena Daunyte (cello), and Gediminas Dačinskas (viola).

The program included Čiurlionis's String Quartet in C minor (“Allegro moderato,”“Andante,”“Menuetto”), Johannes Brahms's Piano Quintet in F minor, op. 34, and Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major, op. 44.

Performing on unique instruments crafted by renowned 18th-century Italian luthiers, the Ciurlionis Quartet's virtuoso presentation was a standout gift for festivalgoers.

The festival concluded with a closing ceremony and final concert on the open-air stage at the“Qafqaz Resort” hotel.