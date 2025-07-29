Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan, Türkiye Consider Boosting Oil Exports Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are discussing the potential to boost oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Trend reports, citing Akorda.

Tokayev extended an invitation to Turkish enterprises to engage in capital infusion for initiatives targeting the mitigation of Kazakhstan's electricity deficits and to partake in ventures related to mineral extraction and natural resource enhancement.

In the realm of trade, the bilateral exchange volume attained a substantial $5 billion in the fiscal year 2024. Kazakhstan is poised to deliver a diverse portfolio of 34 product categories, aggregating a substantial valuation of $1 billion, to the Turkish marketplace. The president additionally advocated for a broadened spectrum of Turkish export initiatives directed towards Kazakhstan.

