Kazakhstan, Türkiye Consider Boosting Oil Exports Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline

Kazakhstan, Türkiye Consider Boosting Oil Exports Via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan Pipeline
Tokayev extended an invitation to Turkish enterprises to engage
in capital infusion for initiatives targeting the mitigation of
Kazakhstan's electricity deficits and to partake in ventures
related to mineral extraction and natural resource enhancement.
In the realm of trade, the bilateral exchange volume attained a substantial $5 billion in the fiscal year 2024. Kazakhstan is poised to deliver a diverse portfolio of 34 product categories, aggregating a substantial valuation of $1 billion, to the Turkish marketplace. The president additionally advocated for a broadened spectrum of Turkish export initiatives directed towards Kazakhstan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment