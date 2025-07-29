Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan And Türkiye Sign Key Strategic Agreements During High-Level Council Meeting

Kazakhstan And Türkiye Sign Key Strategic Agreements During High-Level Council Meeting


2025-07-29 03:12:17
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 29. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a Joint Declaration following the fifth meeting of the Kazakhstan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, Trend reports via Akorda.

As part of Tokayev's official visit to Ankara, the two leaders also endorsed the formal decision of the Council's fifth session. In total, 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements were signed, reflecting the countries' commitment to deepening strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.

Kazakhstan and Türkiye have steadily expanded bilateral ties over the past decades, with cooperation encompassing trade, energy, infrastructure, defense, culture, and education. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, established to institutionalize this partnership, serves as a platform for aligning priorities and launching joint initiatives.

The two countries share strong historical, cultural, and linguistic ties and continue to strengthen their relationship through regular high-level exchanges and growing economic collaboration.

MENAFN29072025000187011040ID1109858967

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search