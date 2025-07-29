Kazakhstan And Türkiye Sign Key Strategic Agreements During High-Level Council Meeting

Kazakhstan And Türkiye Sign Key Strategic Agreements During High-Level Council Meeting
As part of Tokayev's official visit to Ankara, the two leaders also endorsed the formal decision of the Council's fifth session. In total, 18 intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements were signed, reflecting the countries' commitment to deepening strategic cooperation across multiple sectors.
Kazakhstan and Türkiye have steadily expanded bilateral ties over the past decades, with cooperation encompassing trade, energy, infrastructure, defense, culture, and education. The High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, established to institutionalize this partnership, serves as a platform for aligning priorities and launching joint initiatives.
The two countries share strong historical, cultural, and linguistic ties and continue to strengthen their relationship through regular high-level exchanges and growing economic collaboration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment