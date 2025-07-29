403
France Welcomes UK's Planned Recognition Of Palestinian State
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 29 (Petra) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Tuesday welcomed Britain's announcement of its intention to recognize the State of Palestine.
According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), Barrot wrote in a post, "The United Kingdom today joins the momentum initiated by France to recognize the State of Palestine." He added, "Together, we are breaking the endless cycle of violence and reopening the path to peace in the region."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had earlier declared, "I've always said we will recognize a Palestinian state as a contribution to a genuine peace process, at a moment when it will have the greatest impact." He added, "With that solution now under threat, the time for action is now."
Separately, the French Foreign Ministry described violent acts committed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank against Palestinians as "acts of terrorism."
According to AFP, the ministry's spokesperson said, "Settlers have killed more than 30 people since the start of 2022. Israeli authorities must assume their responsibility and immediately prosecute the perpetrators of this ongoing violence, which has gone entirely unpunished, and protect Palestinian civilians."
