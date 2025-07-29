Digital Health Center To Deliver Specialized Wide Range Of Healthcare Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 29 (Petra) – The Jordan Digital Health Centre on Tuesday began delivering specialized medical services through digital platforms in parallel with traditional healthcare. The services include cardiology, endocrinology, diabetes management, nephrology, radiology, intensive care, and telemedicine. The center is currently connected to five peripheral hospitals and three comprehensive health centers and offers digital tools for bed and pharmaceutical inventory management.His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II inaugurated the center, which was established as part of the National Council for Future Technology's broader effort to enhance the quality of medical services, reduce patient travel, and address shortages in specialized medical care.Dr. Ibrahim Labeeb, the center's director, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that it is electronically linked with five public hospitals Ma'an, Tafileh, Ramtha, Mafraq, and Iman Hospital in Ajloun as well as three comprehensive health centers in Al-Mashare', Princess Basma, and Ghor Al-Mazra'a.The telemedicine services offered to these health centers include remote consultations in diabetes, endocrinology, and cardiology, enabling patients to access specialist care without the need for travel.In the hospitals, digital services cover intensive care, dialysis, and radiology. Radiographic images from the five connected hospitals are sent to the Digital Health Center, where specialist physicians analyze them based on urgency and send reports back to the treating physicians for follow-up.Labeeb noted that the center maintains 24/7 nephrology coverage, enabling specialists to remotely monitor dialysis sessions and help reduce medical complications.The center is divided into four primary medical units: intensive care staffed by a team that includes critical care physicians, clinical pharmacists, respiratory therapists, nutritionists, and specialized nurses; radiology which operates round-the-clock to read and analyze images; dialysis overseen remotely by a nephrologist and a clinical pharmacist; and telemedicine which facilitates immediate consultations between specialists and hospital doctors.Beyond patient care, the center features logistical support systems, including an electronic bed management tool that locates the nearest hospital with a suitable bed and directs the patient accordingly. It also includes a pharmaceutical inventory management system to track medication availability and consumption, starting with the five Bashir hospitals, which account for 40 percent of the Ministry of Health's drug use.Labeeb said the center plans to expand its systems to cover all hospitals and health centers across Jordan within a year, aiming to improve supply chain efficiency and reduce financial waste.The center operates under the 2023 Remote Health and Medical Care Law and aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, particularly the pillar of improving quality of life and well-being. It is expected to ease pressure on hospitals, lower treatment costs, and facilitate access to specialized health services.Located in Salt, the 1,600-square-meter facility is staffed by medical, nursing, and tech professionals and stands as a pioneering model of digital transformation in Jordan's healthcare sector.