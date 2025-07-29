Jordan Welcomes UK Premier's Announcement Of Intent To Recognise State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 29 (Petra) – Jordan welcomed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement of his intention to officially recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly meetings in September.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates viewed Starmer's announcement as a positive step toward advancing the two-state solution and ending the Israeli occupation.Ministry official spokesperson Sufian Qudah praised the decision, considering it an important move in confronting efforts to deny the Palestinian people's "inalienable right" to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign state.Qudah added that this stance aligns with international efforts to recognise a Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, rooted in the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions, including the Arab Peace Initiative.He emphasised the significance of the high-level international conference currently underway in New York, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, which seeks to garner global support for recognising a Palestinian state and promoting a just, comprehensive peace that ensures regional security and stability.Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to working with its partners and international allies to support the Palestinian people's right to freedom, self-determination, ending the occupation and establishing an independent state on their homeland.