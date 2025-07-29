Lassa Fever Market To Reach New Heights In Growth By 2034, Delveinsight Predicts Inovio Pharma

The Lassa Fever market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Lassa Fever pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Lassa Fever market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Lassa Fever Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Lassa Fever, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Lassa Fever market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Lassa Fever market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Lassa Fever market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Lassa Fever Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Lassa Fever Market Report:



The Lassa Fever market size is anticipated to grow with durin(2020-2034)

In December 2024, SK bioscienc e received approval from Australia's Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) to initiate Phase I/II clinical trials for GBP560, an mRNA-based vaccine candidate for Japanese encephalitis. The company is advancing its mRNA vaccine platform to target diseases like Japanese encephalitis and Lassa fever.

ARN-75039, developed by Arisan Therapeutics, is expected to be launched during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034 among the emerging therapies.

Lassa fever is rarely found in regions where the disease is not endemic, typically occurring in individuals who have returned from Africa.

The analysis noted that around 232 individuals were exposed to an imported case of Lassa fever in Germany.

As per data available on Orphanet, LF is endemic in West Africa. Lack of surveillance prohibits accurate estimates of incidence, but estimates range up to 300,000-500,000 infections and 5,000-10,000 cases of LF per year

As per WHO (n.d.), about 80% of people who become infected with Lassa virus have nosymptoms. 1 in 5 infections result in severe disease, where the virus affects several organs such as the liver, spleen and kidneys

Key Lassa Fever Companies: Arisan Therapeutics, Emergent Bio Solutions, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Lassa Fever Therapies: ARN-75039, EBS-Lassa, INO-4500, and others The Lassa Fever epidemiology based on severity analyzed that incidence of Lassa Fever in a study population is very low for severe cases

Lassa Fever Overview

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, a member of the Arenaviridae family. The disease is endemic in parts of West Africa, with the virus primarily transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated with rodent urine or feces, particularly from the Mastomys rat. Person-to-person transmission can also occur through direct contact with the blood, urine, feces, or other body fluids of infected individuals.

Get a Free sample for the Lassa Fever Market Report -

Lassa Fever Market

The dynamics of the Lassa Fever market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

“INO-4500 among others is one of the most anticipated emerging therapy that are awaiting launch. These emerging therapies are in early stage of clinical trials, and their approval will change the face of the market.”

Lassa Fever Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Lassa Fever Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Lassa Fever market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Lassa Fever

Prevalent Cases of Lassa Fever by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Lassa Fever Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Lassa Fever

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Lassa Fever epidemiology trends @ Lassa Fever Epidemiological Insights

Lassa Fever Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Lassa Fever market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Lassa Fever market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Lassa Fever Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Lassa Fever Therapies and Key Companies



ARN-75039: Arisan Therkv

apeutics

EBS-Lassa: Emergent Bio Solutions INO-4500: Inovio Pharmaceuticals

To know more about Lassa Fever treatment, visit @ Lassa Fever Medications

Scope of the Lassa Fever Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Lassa Fever Companies: Arisan Therapeutics, Emergent Bio Solutions, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Lassa Fever Therapies: ARN-75039, EBS-Lassa, INO-4500, and others

Lassa Fever Therapeutic Assessment: Lassa Fever current marketed and Lassa Fever emerging therapies

Lassa Fever Market Dynamics: Lassa Fever market drivers and Lassa Fever market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Lassa Fever Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Lassa Fever Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Lassa Fever market share @ Lassa Fever Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Lassa Fever Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Lassa Fever

3. SWOT analysis of Lassa Fever

4. Lassa Fever Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Lassa Fever Market Overview at a Glance

6. Lassa Fever Disease Background and Overview

7. Lassa Fever Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Lassa Fever

9. Lassa Fever Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Lassa Fever Unmet Needs

11. Lassa Fever Emerging Therapies

12. Lassa Fever Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Lassa Fever Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Lassa Fever Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Lassa Fever Market Drivers

16. Lassa Fever Market Barriers

17. Lassa Fever Appendix

18. Lassa Fever Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.