Adhesive Tapes Market Booming Worldwide Size: 2025, Regional Growth Survey, New Investments, Prominent Players And Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews) The adhesive tapes industry continues to grow due to rising demand across packaging, healthcare, automotive, and electronics sectors. Innovation in specialty tapes and sustainable solutions is further fueling market expansion. Key players such as 3M Company, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Avery Dennison, and Intertape Polymer Group are leading the charge through R&D and strategic partnerships.

The adhesive tapes market size is projected to reach USD 111.31 billion by 2030 from USD 88.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4.70% between 2025 and 2030. The research report explores critical factors such as adhesive tapes market size , revenue generation, production capacities, and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), offering strategic guidance for stakeholders across diverse industries.

Demand for adhesive tapes is high due to their versatility and ability to perform various functions across industries. Adhesive tapes offer a simple, clean, and efficient alternative to traditional fasteners like screws or glue. In the packaging industry, adhesive tapes are used for sealing boxes and securing shipments and are also being used for branding. In the automotive and aerospace industries, these tapes find applications reducing weight by replacing mechanical joints, while also helping in sound damping, insulation, and surface protection. Electronic manufacturers rely on tapes for component bonding, thermal management, and shielding against interference. In the healthcare industry, adhesive tapes are used in wound care dressings, surgical procedures, and wearable medical devices. Construction projects use them for sealing, masking, and insulation. Thus, the market for adhesive tapes is expected to show healthy long-term growth throughout the forecast period.

The silicone resin type segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period in terms of value

Silicone adhesive tapes are gaining popularity due to their exceptional properties and diverse applications across various industries. Silicone adhesive tapes offer unique benefits, such as high temperature resistance, excellent electrical insulation, UV stability, and chemical inertness, making them ideal for demanding environments and specialized applications. Industries such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, and healthcare are increasingly adopting silicone adhesive tapes for applications such as bonding, sealing, gasketing, and insulation. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly solutions is driving the demand for silicone adhesive tapes, as they are often formulated with low-VOC (volatile organic compound) materials. With ongoing technological advancements and innovations in silicone adhesive tape formulations, coupled with expanding applications in emerging industries, the segment is expected to experience robust growth during the forecast period.

The polypropylene backing material segment is expected to hold the largest share in the overall adhesive tapes market during the forecast period in terms of volume

Polypropylene offers a unique combination of properties, such as high tensile strength, flexibility, and chemical resistance, making it suitable for a wide range of applications across various industries. In the packaging sector, polypropylene tapes are extensively used for carton sealing, bundling, and palletizing due to their strong adhesion and durability. Additionally, in industries like automotive and construction, polypropylene tapes find applications in masking, surface protection, and splicing due to their ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions and temperature fluctuations. Moreover, the cost-effectiveness of polypropylene as a backing material compared to alternatives like PVC and paper further contributes to its widespread adoption. With the growing demand for efficient and reliable bonding solutions across different sectors, the dominance of polypropylene as a backing material in the adhesive tapes market is expected to continue in the foreseeable future.

North America was the second-largest region in the global adhesive tapes market in terms of value, in 2024

North America was the second-largest region of the global adhesive tapes market, in terms of value, in 2024. The large market is mostly attributed to the strong automotive production capabilities in the US and Mexico. Consumer preferences within North America are tilted toward high-end interiors of premium materials, particularly in SUVs and pickup trucks, which are the dominant segments of the vehicle segment. Moreover, the rising trend in the usage of electric vehicles and increased focus on sustainable and lightweight materials have stimulated innovations in interior design. Regional automakers are investing in comfort, integration of technology, and safety, leading to the demand for high technology interior materials. In turn, strategic alliances and R&D ventures by major players are also supportive of the market's stable growth throughout the region.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing adhesive tapes market during the forecast period

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in the Asia Pacific region are driving demand across various sectors, including automotive, packaging, electronics, construction, and healthcare. With expanding manufacturing activities in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, there is a rising need for adhesive tapes for assembly, bonding, sealing, and packaging applications. Additionally, the flourishing e-commerce industry is significantly increasing the demand for adhesive tapes for secure and efficient packaging during shipping and handling, driven by growing consumer preference for online shopping and the surge in logistics and delivery services. Moreover, ongoing infrastructural development projects, particularly in China and India, are boosting demand in the construction sector for applications like bonding, sealing, insulation, and surface protection. Advancements in adhesive tape technologies tailored to diverse industry needs are poised to further stimulate market growth in the region.

Adhesive Tapes Companies

The key players profiled in the report include 3M Company (US), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), SCAPA Group PLC (UK), Berry Global Inc. (US), Tesa SE (Germany), Lohmann GMBH & Co. KG (Germany) Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), and Lintec Corporation (Japan), among others.

3M Company is a technology-driven company that manufactures a wide range of industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through several key segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment includes personal safety gear, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical products, automotive aftermarket solutions, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment covers electronics, automotive and aerospace products, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety equipment. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Electronics and Energy segment provides optical film solutions for electronic displays, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy components, and infrastructure protection products. Finally, the Consumer segment includes office supplies, stationery, home improvement and care products, protective materials, consumer retail personal safety items, and consumer health care products.

Nitto Denko Corporation specializes in the production and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. The company operates through several key segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment focuses on manufacturing and selling sealing, protective, and packaging products, as well as materials for the automotive industry. The Optronics segment produces liquid crystal display products, semiconductor devices, printed circuits, and functional materials. The Life Science segment provides medical-related products. Lastly, the others segment is responsible for polymer membranes.

About MarketsandMarkets

