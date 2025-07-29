Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Investment To Reach USD 663 Million By 2030 Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Philippines Data Center Colocation Market Research Report by Arizton"Get Insights on 32 Existing Colocation Data Center Facilities across the Philippines

Arizton latest research the, Philippines data center colocation market is growing at a CAGR of 27.68% during 2024-2030.

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE - COLOCATION REVENUE: USD 663 Million (2030)

CAGR - COLOCATION REVENUE: 27.68% (2024-2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED WHITE FLOOR AREA: 2.19 million sq. feet (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED RACKS: 50.8 thousand units (2030)

MARKET SIZE - UTILIZED IT POWER CAPACITY: 440 MW (2030)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

Philippines Colocation Data Center Outlook: Market to Reach USD 663 Million by 2030

The Philippines colocation data center market is gaining momentum as rapid digitalization, AI adoption, and supportive government policies attract strong investments. The country currently hosts around 20 active colocation facilities, led by major operators such as ePLDT, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, Digital Edge DC, DITO Telecommunity Corporation, PHCOLO, Total Information Management Corporation, and Bitstop Network Services. ePLDT remains the top player with over 10 operational sites.

Rising demand for AI services, cloud-first policies, and growing cloud storage needs are creating new opportunities for colocation providers. As cloud adoption grows, operators are expanding wholesale capacity to meet this demand. The market is projected to quadruple by 2030, reaching around USD 663 million.

Sustainability also remains a core focus. The Philippine government targets over 50% renewable energy generation and a 75% cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. In line with this, operators are integrating renewable energy and new cooling technologies to meet sustainability goals. The government's Center for AI Research and National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0, launched in 2024, further strengthen the country's AI capabilities and digital economy.

Philippines AI Push Set to Transform Colocation Data Center Market

The Philippines AI sector is still in its early stages, but strong government support is accelerating its development. With the launch of the National AI Strategy Roadmap 2.0 and the Center for AI Research in July 2024, the government is strengthening AI adoption and boosting the country's digital competitiveness.

This strategic focus is driving significant shifts in the Philippines colocation data center market. As AI workloads grow, operators must deploy higher rack densities, upgrade power infrastructure, and adopt advanced thermal solutions to handle increased heat loads efficiently. Technologies such as liquid immersion cooling are gaining traction to support sustainable, high-density operations.

With AI adoption expanding and digital workloads rising, the Philippines is positioned to become a key hub for AI-ready colocation capacity and next-generation data center infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Recent Market News



In February 2025, Alibaba Group announced plans to invest over $52.4 billion in expanding its global cloud and AI infrastructure, including in the Philippines, over the next three years to meet the growing demand for these services .

In December 2024, Huawei Technologies launched a new cloud region with three-availability zones in Manila, Philippines. This cloud region offers over 100 cloud services to its customers. In October 2024, Dito Telecommunity announced the launch of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) powered by 5G RedCap technology, in partnership with Huawei Technologies.

Liquid Cooling Takes the Lead as AI and IoT Drive Data Center Heat Loads

drives higher rack power density and heat output. Traditional air-cooling systems now struggle with high energy use, space constraints, and reliability limits, creating a clear need for more efficient solutions. In response, operators are accelerating the adoption of liquid-based cooling technologies, which offer precise, scalable, and cleaner thermal management compared to air cooling. Proven methods such as immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling are improving performance and energy efficiency across colocation facilities.

For instance, Digital Edge has integrated the StatePoint Liquid Cooling System at its NARRA1 data center in Manila, demonstrating how operators are investing to support high-density colocation and growing AI workloads.

Strategic Moves by Key Players Reinforce Philippines Colocation Market Position

Leading colocation providers such as ePLDT, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, PHCOLO, Total Information Management Corporation, DITO Telecommunity Corporation, Digital Edge DC, and Bitstop Network Services continue to shape the growth of the Philippines colocation data center market.

ePLDT remains the dominant player, maintaining strong market leadership. ST Telemedia Global Data Centres also reinforces its position as a key regional operator with multiple facilities across Manila and Davao. Other major operators, including Bitstop Network Services, Digital Edge DC, and DITO, further support the market's momentum through ongoing expansion and partnerships.

Recent acquisitions, such as Equinix's move to strengthen its presence by acquiring facilities from Total Information Management Corporation, highlight how global players see rising opportunities in the country's growing colocation landscap

Vendor Landscape

Existing Colocation Operators



ePLDT

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

DITO Telecommunity Corporation

Bitstop Network Services

Digital Edge DC

Phcolo Total Information Management Corporation

New Operators



ENDEC

Digital Halo

Megawide Construction Corporation + Evolution Data Centres

Converge Business

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp.

Beeinfotech PH

YCO Cloud

Diode Ventures & ENDEC

EdgeConneX + Aboitiz InfraCapital Equinix

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the Philippines by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the Philippines data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the Philippines? What factors are driving the Philippines data center colocation market?

What's Included in the Philippines Data Center Colocation Report?

The report offers transparent research methodology and deep insights into the Philippines data center colocation market. It provides market sizing by utilized white floor area, IT power capacity (Core & Shell, Installed, and Utilized), racks, and occupancy rates. It analyzes current and future colocation demand by industry, sustainability status, cloud operations, submarine cables, and cloud on-ramps. The study covers 20 existing and 12 upcoming facilities across 7+ cities, with detailed forecasts for retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing trends, and competitive landscape by operator share.

