Get Cheap 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Football Tickets Online Using Promo Code CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets All Seats On Sale For Less

Are you ready to cheer on the Las Vegas Raiders in the electrifying 2025 NFL season? Whether you're a die-hard Raider Nation member or a first-time fan, securing affordable tickets to experience the Silver and Black at Allegiant Stadium is easier than ever. At CapitalCityTickets, you can score the cheapest 2025 Las Vegas Raiders tickets online and save even more with the exclusive promo code CITY10. This guide covers how to get the best deals, the biggest home games to attend, and the best seats for an unforgettable game-day experience at Allegiant Stadium.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Tickets?

CapitalCityTickets is your trusted source for authentic, budget-friendly NFL tickets, offering a seamless purchasing experience with no hidden fees and a 100% buyer guarantee. Here's why fans choose CapitalCityTickets for Raiders tickets:

Exclusive Discounts : Use promo code CITY10 at checkout to save an extra 10% on all seating levels, from upper-deck bargains to premium club seats.

Wide Seat Selection : Choose from a variety of seating options, including budget-friendly upper levels, midfield views, or VIP club seats, with prices starting as low as $25 for select games.

Guaranteed Authenticity : All tickets are 100% verified and valid for entry, ensuring a hassle-free game-day experience.

Last-Minute Savings : Find discounted tickets closer to game day as sellers adjust prices to fill seats, perfect for flexible fans.

Easy Navigation : Browse the 2025 Raiders schedule, view Allegiant Stadium's interactive seating chart, and secure your tickets in just a few clicks.

With the Raiders poised for an exciting 2025 season under new head coach Pete Carroll and a revamped roster featuring stars like Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, and Brock Bowers, now is the time to lock in your tickets at CapitalCityTickets.

How to Get the Cheapest 2025 Las Vegas Raiders Tickets

Follow these steps to score the best deals on Raiders tickets at CapitalCityTickets:

Visit CapitalCityTickets : Search for“Las Vegas Raiders” or browse the 2025 NFL schedule to find your preferred game.

Select Your Game : Choose from home or away matchups, including high-profile rivalry games or preseason contests.

Pick Your Seats : Use the interactive seating chart to select from budget-friendly upper-level seats, premium sidelines, or club-level options.

Apply Promo Code CITY10 : Enter CITY10 at checkout to save 10% on your ticket price, maximizing your savings.

Complete Your Purchase : Finalize your order with secure payment options and receive mobile tickets via email or the CapitalCityTickets app for easy entry.

Pro Tips for Extra Savings:

Buy Early for High-Demand Games: Rivalry games like those against the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Chargers see price spikes closer to game day. Secure tickets early to lock in lower prices.

Opt for Preseason or Non-Rivalry Games: Preseason games or matchups against teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars offer the lowest prices, starting at $25.

Check Last-Minute Deals: Browse CapitalCityTickets near game day for price drops as resellers aim to fill seats.

Explore Special Promotions: Look for additional discounts for military members, students, or group purchases on CapitalCityTickets.

Biggest Las Vegas Raiders Home Games to Attend in 2025

The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders season, running from September 2025 to January 2026, promises thrilling matchups at Allegiant Stadium, which holds 65,000 fans and is renowned for its state-of-the-art design and electric atmosphere. Here are the top home games to watch in 2025, based on the Raiders' schedule and historical rivalries:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Why It's a Must-See: This AFC West rivalry against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions, led by Patrick Mahomes, is always a high-stakes showdown. Expect intense fan energy and a packed Allegiant Stadium.

Ticket Prices: Starting at approximately $250, with premium seats up to $2,000. Use CITY10 to save 10%.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Why It's a Must-See: Another fierce AFC West battle, featuring Justin Herbert and a passionate Raiders-Chargers rivalry. This game is a fan favorite for its competitive edge.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $170, with club seats reaching $1,500. Apply CITY10 for extra savings.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Why It's a Must-See: A classic AFC West clash with the Broncos, known for its heated fan atmosphere. This game is a bucket-list experience for Raider Nation.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $151, with premium options up to $1,800. Save with CITY10.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Why It's a Must-See: Facing“America's Team,” this matchup against the Cowboys draws massive crowds due to their star power and fanbase.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $200, with VIP seats up to $2,500. Use CITY10 to reduce costs.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Why It's a Must-See: A preseason clash at Allegiant Stadium, offering an affordable way to see rising stars like rookie Ashton Jeanty and new draft pick Tommy Mellott.

Ticket Prices: Starting at $25, with CITY10 for additional savings.

Note: The 2025 NFL schedule is subject to change. Check CapitalCityTickets or Raiders for real-time updates and ticket availability.

Best Seats to Buy for Las Vegas Raiders Home Games

Allegiant Stadium, located near the Las Vegas Strip, offers a variety of seating options to suit different budgets and preferences, with a capacity of 65,000 (expandable to 71,835). Here are the best seats for Raiders home games, balancing views, atmosphere, and cost (prices before CITY10 discount):

Club Level (Sections C111, C113, C133, C135)

Why It's Great: Offers premium amenities like access to exclusive lounges, upscale dining, and cushioned seats with excellent midfield views. Perfect for fans seeking a luxurious experience.

Price Range: $1,500–$5,535 per seat for season tickets. Single-game tickets start at $400.

Best For: Fans wanting a VIP experience with top-notch views and comfort.

Lower Sideline (Sections 101–104, 142–145)

Why It's Great: Close to the action near the 50-yard line, these seats provide an immersive view of the game and proximity to the Raiders' bench.

Price Range: $300–$1,200 per seat for single games.

Best For: Fans craving a close-up, high-energy experience.

Midfield Upper Deck (Sections 245–246)

Why It's Great: Offers a great balance of affordability and panoramic views of the entire field. Ideal for budget-conscious fans who still want a solid game-day experience.

Price Range: $100–$250 per seat for single games.

Best For: Fans looking for value without sacrificing visibility.

The Black Hole (Southern End Zone, Sections 140–144)

Why It's Great: Home to the Raiders' most passionate fan section, known for its rowdy atmosphere. Perfect for fans wanting to join Raider Nation's iconic energy.

Price Range: $150–$400 per seat for single games.

Best For: Die-hard fans ready to cheer loudly and immerse themselves in the Raider Nation spirit.

Upper Deck Corners (Sections 303, 412)

Why It's Great: The most budget-friendly option, offering a full view of the field at a fraction of the cost. Great for families or groups.

Price Range: $80–$200 per seat for single games.

Best For: Fans seeking the cheapest tickets with a solid game-day experience.

Seating Tip: Use the interactive seating chart on CapitalCityTickets to preview your view and select the perfect seats. All tickets are mobile-only, so download the CapitalCityTickets app or add tickets to your phone's digital wallet for seamless entry.

Why 2025 Is the Year to Watch the Las Vegas Raiders

The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders are set for a thrilling season with new leadership and a dynamic roster. Under head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, the team has added veteran quarterback Geno Smith, rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, and versatile draft pick Tommy Mellott. With three primetime games and matchups against AFC West rivals like the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos, Allegiant Stadium will be buzzing with excitement.

Allegiant Stadium enhances the experience with cutting-edge features like massive video screens, high-density Wi-Fi, and a variety of food and beverage options. Arrive early to enjoy tailgating with Raider Nation or explore the stadium's amenities, including the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Don't miss your chance to join Raider Nation at Allegiant Stadium in 2025! Visit CapitalCityTickets to score the cheapest Las Vegas Raiders tickets online, starting at $25 for preseason games and $80 for regular-season matchups. Use promo code CITY10 for an extra 10% off all seating levels, from budget-friendly upper decks to premium club seats. Whether you're cheering against the Chiefs or soaking in the preseason action, CapitalCityTickets has the best deals to make your game-day experience unforgettable. Shop now, secure your seats, and get ready to roar with the Silver and Black.