Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, a nationally recognized employment law firm and civil rights law firm , is proud to announce two major recognitions in 2025 that continue to reinforce its standing as a top-tier firm in public interest litigation. These honors, awarded by Super Lawyers and The Daily Journal, reflect individual attorney excellence and the firm's success in building and sustaining elite legal talent.

Qiaojing Ella Zheng, managing partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight's San Francisco and Palo Alto offices, scooped both recognitions, bringing pride to the firm. She was once again recognized by Super Lawyers in its Rising Stars Selection, making her part of Super Lawyers' 10 Years Rising Stars list (2016-2025). This prestigious achievement highlights a decade of Zheng's consistent legal excellence since joining the firm. Zheng was also named among 2025's Top Women Lawyers by The Daily Journal, recognizing her exceptional litigation results and community leadership.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is known for high-stakes impact litigation, including employment discrimination, whistleblower representation, and other harassment cases. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through landmark verdicts and settlements, which has earned it widespread industry recognition. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is celebrated by the leading professional journals as the number one ranked employment rights firm and number one ranked human rights firm.

With offices in major cities across the country, Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight has built a reputation as a formidable public interest firm that takes on Fortune 500 companies and top and powerful institutions in cases involving workplace discrimination, violations, and systemic injustices. Across the country, the firm has drawn acclaim from judges, top legal publications, leading mediators, and even those it goes against. Benchmark Litigation acknowledged the firm's fearlessness: "Most firms would shy away from challenging the most powerful interests in society. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight has taken on the largest corporations in the world and has succeeded."

These accolades reflect not just Zheng's achievements but Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight's strategic commitment to cultivating talent capable of litigating against some of the most powerful interests. The firm's uninterrupted presence on the Super Lawyers selection and its other awards and recognitions speak of its institutional strength and commitment to developing the next generation of legal leaders.

As Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight celebrates these milestones, it credits its ongoing recognition to its collaborative culture that empowers attorneys to lead early and take on meaningful responsibility. The firm remains focused on promoting the public good and empowering those who would otherwise remain voiceless. Whether advocating for executives, institutions, whistleblowers, or survivors of injustices, Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight continues to set the standard for excellence in public interest law. These continued recognitions also show the firm's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes with a human touch.

