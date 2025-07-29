Uveal Melanoma Market: Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, Companies Working, Delveinsight Delcath System, Versastem Oncology, Biomedvalley Discoveries, Pfizer, Acrotech Pharma

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Uveal melanoma market"Uveal melanoma is a rare condition accounting for only 5% of all primary melanoma cases. Still, it is the most frequently diagnosed primary intraocular malignant tumor in adults. Early diagnosis and local treatment is crucial, as survival correlates with primary tumor size. However, approximately 50% of patients will develop metastatic disease with 6–12 months' survival from metastatic diagnosis.

Uveal melanoma emerging therapies such as Melphalan, Defacitinib (VS-6063) + VS-6766 (VH5126766), Ulixertinib (BVD-523), Binimetinib + Belinostat, and others are expected to boost the Uveal melanoma Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Uveal melanoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Uveal melanoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Uveal melanoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

In September 2024, Aura announced the final results from Phase II trials of bel-sar, a first-line treatment for early-stage choroidal melanoma, a form of ocular melanoma affecting the inner eye (also referred to as uveal melanoma). Choroidal melanoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that presents serious risks to both vision and life. Radiation therapy for this condition often results in more than 85% irreversible vision loss, along with other severe comorbidities.

The epidemiology section of the report presents both historical and projected data on Metastatic Uveal Melanoma across the 7MM, including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan, covering the period from 2020 to 2034.

Uveal melanoma is a rare disease, representing only 5% of all primary melanoma cases. However, it remains the most commonly diagnosed primary intraocular malignant tumor in adults. Early detection and localized treatment are essential, as survival rates are closely linked to the size of the primary tumor. Despite this, around 50% of patients eventually develop metastatic disease, with a survival period of approximately 6–12 months following metastasis diagnosis.

The epidemiology of Uveal Melanoma in the report is categorized into Total Incident Cases, Gender-Specific Cases, Age-Specific Cases, and Type-Specific Cases within the Metastatic Uveal Melanoma market.

Key Uveal melanoma companies such as Delcath System, Versastem Oncology, BioMedValley Discoveries, Pfizer, Acrotech Pharma, and others are evaluating new drugs for Uveal melanoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Uveal melanoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Melphalan, Defacitinib (VS-6063) + VS-6766 (VH5126766), Ulixertinib (BVD-523), Binimetinib + Belinostat, and others.

Uveal melanoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Uveal melanoma Epidemiology and Uveal melanoma market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

The Uveal melanoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Uveal melanoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Uveal melanoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Uveal melanoma market.

Developing a reliable screening method for metastatic uveal melanoma (UM) is essential for improving early detection and lowering mortality rates. Effective screening strategies can help reduce the number of late-stage diagnoses. The adoption of advanced companion diagnostic tools is expected to increase quickly among healthcare providers and patients, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses. Furthermore, the growing availability of insurance-covered genetic profiling kits, combined with increasing UM incidence and greater public awareness, is projected to fuel growth in the UM treatment market throughout the forecast period.

The main goals of treating ocular melanoma are to eliminate the tumor, minimize the risk of recurrence and metastasis, and preserve vision. Current therapeutic approaches for uveal melanoma include surgical removal, radiation therapy, laser procedures, and photodynamic therapy. Laser treatment is sometimes used to target and destroy cancer cells, while photodynamic therapy is generally reserved for smaller tumors. Photon radiotherapy has become a widely used option, achieving tumor control in 96% of cases and a five-year survival rate of 76%.

The market outlook remains strong with the advancement of novel therapies. Several leading companies are conducting late-stage clinical trials for metastatic UM, including Immunocore with tebentafusp, Bristol-Myers Squibb with relatlimab, and FogPharma (formerly Foghon Therapeutics) with FHD-286, among others.

The uveal melanoma market is expected to undergo significant changes in the coming years, driven by the anticipated introduction of novel therapies from leading companies such as Delcath Systems, Verastem Oncology, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Pfizer, Acrotech Pharma, and others over the 2020–2034 forecast period.

Relatlimab, a LAG-3-blocking antibody, is currently being studied in combination with Nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma (UM). This combination aims to enhance anti-tumor immune responses more effectively. Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) is a surface protein found on both effector T cells and regulatory T cells (Tregs), playing a critical role in regulating T-cell activation, proliferation, and function. In June 2021, the U.S. FDA granted Priority Review to the Relatlimab-Nivolumab combination for UM, setting a target decision date for March 2022.

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Uveal melanoma Companies: Delcath System, Versastem Oncology, BioMedValley Discoveries, Pfizer, Acrotech Pharma, and others

Key Uveal melanoma Therapies: Melphalan, Defacitinib (VS-6063) + VS-6766 (VH5126766), Ulixertinib (BVD-523), Binimetinib + Belinostat, and others

Uveal melanoma Therapeutic Assessment: Uveal melanoma current marketed and Uveal melanoma emerging therapies

Uveal melanoma Market Dynamics: Uveal melanoma market drivers and Uveal melanoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Uveal melanoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Uveal melanoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Uveal melanoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Uveal melanoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Uveal melanoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Uveal melanoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Uveal melanoma

9. Uveal melanoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Uveal melanoma Emerging Therapies

12. Uveal melanoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Uveal melanoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Uveal melanoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

