Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market: Epidemiology, Pipeline Products, Companies Working, Delveinsight Incyte Corporation, Roche, Delcath Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bay

"Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market"As per mutation-specific cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, it was observed that TP53 mutations accounted for the highest number of cases in 2023 across the 7MM.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies such as PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), ROZLYTREK (entrectinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), CTX-009, Tinengotinib, Silmitasertib (CX-4945), and others are expected to boost the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market in the upcoming years.

DelveInsight has launched a new report on "Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” that delivers an in-depth understanding of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

In March 2024, the European Union approved a Phase III clinical trial for cholangiocarcinoma, and the European Medicines Agency awarded Orphan Drug Designation to Tinengotinib for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

In April 2024, Compass Therapeutics received FDA Fast Track Designation for its investigation of CTX-009 in combination with paclitaxel to treat patients with metastatic or locally advanced biliary tract tumors that have been previously treated.

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, also known as intrahepatic bile duct cancer, is a rare cancer that originates in the bile ducts within the liver, accounting for approximately 10% of all cholangiocarcinoma cases. Although uncommon, its incidence is rising at an estimated CAGR of ~2% over the forecast period (2024-2034).

In 2023, the United States represented around 50% of the total intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma market size within the 7MM. Among these countries, the highest number of cases in 2023 were observed in individuals aged 80 and older.

Regarding mutation-specific cases, TP53 mutations were the most prevalent in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma across the 7MM in 2023.

Challenges in recruiting an adequate patient pool and obtaining diagnostic samples for recurrent cases hinder the progress of translational research.

The current treatment landscape for cholangiocarcinoma includes complete surgical resection (considered the gold standard) and first-line chemotherapy, both of which are associated with a high rate of disease recurrence.

In 2023, the United States represented approximately 30% of the total incident cases of cholangiocarcinoma across the 7MM.

According to the analysis, Japan had around 6,400 cases of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma in 2023.

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma companies such as Incyte Corporation, Roche, Delcath Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Loxo Oncology/Bayer, Qed Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Redhill Biopharma, Glaxosmithkline, Merck/Glaxosmithkline, Eisai, and others are evaluating new drugs for Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Lorecivivint, EP-104IAR, DFV890, 4P004, GNSC 001, and others.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of liver cancer that begins in the bile ducts located within the liver. It accounts for approximately 10–20% of all cholangiocarcinomas, which are malignancies arising from the biliary epithelium. Unlike other liver cancers, it is distinguished by its specific origin and growth behavior.

The disease often progresses silently in its early stages, making early detection difficult. Known risk factors include chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis, hepatitis B and C infections, and exposure to certain toxins.

Although research has advanced, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma remains a challenge to study due to its variability in both molecular profile and clinical manifestations. Patients frequently present with vague symptoms like abdominal discomfort, weight loss, and jaundice, which often leads to delayed diagnosis. Its aggressive progression and typically late-stage detection contribute to its poor prognosis.

Improving outcomes depends on gaining a more comprehensive understanding of the disease's underlying biology. Current research efforts are focused on exploring the molecular mechanisms that drive its development and spread, aiming to identify novel therapeutic targets. However, the rarity of this cancer poses obstacles to conducting large-scale studies, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and improved strategies for early diagnosis.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Market

Surgical resection remains the primary curative option for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; however, only a limited number of patients qualify for surgery due to the disease often being diagnosed at an advanced stage. In cases where surgery is feasible, five-year survival rates improve significantly, although tumor recurrence is frequent. Liver transplantation may be considered for select patients with early-stage disease who meet stringent criteria-such as limited tumor size and absence of metastasis-but its broader use is constrained by the scarcity of donor organs.

For individuals with unresectable or advanced disease, systemic chemotherapy is the standard treatment. The typical first-line regimen involves gemcitabine combined with cisplatin, which has demonstrated modest survival benefits, though overall response rates remain low. This highlights the urgent need for more effective therapeutic options.

Promising developments are emerging in the form of targeted therapies. Treatments aimed at specific genetic alterations, such as FGFR2 fusions or IDH1/2 mutations, have shown clinical benefit in patients with these biomarkers. These advancements signal a move toward precision medicine, offering new hope for improved outcomes in this challenging cancer type.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook

The intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma market is advancing with encouraging strides in targeted and personalized therapies. Although late-stage diagnosis and the disease's rarity continue to present significant challenges, the development of treatments aimed at FGFR2 and IDH1 mutations offers renewed optimism. Market growth is being fueled by expanding research efforts, progress in molecular diagnostics, and the increasing adoption of precision medicine approaches. Nevertheless, high treatment expenses and challenges in enrolling patients for clinical trials persist as key barriers. Looking ahead, the outlook remains positive, with the potential for more therapeutic options and better outcomes as innovative treatments receive regulatory approval and become accessible.

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Marketed Drugs



PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib): Incyte Corporation

ROZLYTREK (entrectinib): Roche TIBSOVO (ivosidenib): Servier/Agios Pharmaceuticals

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Drugs



CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics

Tinengotinib: TransThera Sciences Silmitasertib (CX-4945): Senhwa Biosciences

Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte Corporation, Roche, Delcath Systems, Basilea Pharmaceutica, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Loxo Oncology/Bayer, Qed Therapeutics, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taiho Oncology, Redhill Biopharma, Glaxosmithkline, Merck/Glaxosmithkline, Eisai, and others

Key Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: Idebenone, zagociguat, KH176, OMT-28, Sonlicromanol, KL1333, and others

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies

Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market drivers and Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

9. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Market drivers

16. Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

