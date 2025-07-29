Glaucoma Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's, “Glaucoma Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Glaucoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Glaucoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Glaucoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In July 2025, Glaukos Corporation conducted a Phase 2/Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of the Second Generation Travoprost Intracameral Implant. Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of the Second Generation Travoprost Intracameral Implant Compared to Timolol Ophthalmic Solution 0.5% Administered Twice Daily in Subjects with Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.

In July 2025, AbbVie announced a study will assess how safe and effective a glaucoma gel stent is when implanted using the ab externo approach. Adverse events and intraocular pressure will be assessed. XEN45 is an approved device for the treatment of glaucoma implanted using the ab interno approach (inside the eye). XEN45 implanted using the ab externo approach (outside the eye) is being studied in this study. Approximately 65 participants aged 45 years or older with open-angle glaucoma will be enrolled in this study at approximately 22 sites in the United States.

DelveInsight's Glaucoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Glaucoma treatment.

The leading Glaucoma Companies such as Santen Pharmaceuticals, Visiox Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, pH Pharma, Omikron Italia, Tarsier Pharma, TearClear, Laboratoires Thea, EMS, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Betaliq, Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., HK inno.N, VivaVision Biotech, Qlaris Bio , and others. Promising Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies such as EYEOP1, Latanoprost 0.005%, POLAT-001, Ranibizumab, Mitomycin (MMC), PRM-151, Triesence, Timolol, latanoprost, Xalatan, Travatan Z and others.

Glaucoma Emerging Drugs Profile

GmbH NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

NCX 470 is a novel, second-generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog that is currently being developed by Nicox Ophthalmics. NCX-470 may assist glaucoma patients by a mechanism other than IOP lowering, notably by enhancing ocular perfusion. IOP reduction is the most common treatment for glaucoma, and preliminary studies suggest that if approved, NCX-470's dual mechanistic approach (nitric oxide donation and prostaglandin F2 activity) could make it the most effective single-agent glaucoma medicine in terms of IOP-lowering efficacy. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical study for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

DE-126: Santen Pharmaceuticals

DE-126 (ONO-9054) is a once-daily prostaglandin eye drop drug product with a novel, dual-mode of action that activates both FP and EP3 receptors (both FP and EP3 receptors are prostaglandin receptors). As it has been reported that both receptors have an effect in reducing intraocular pressure, ONO-9054 is expected to give a new therapeutic options for the treatment of glaucoma. It is likely to show a superior IOP lowering effect compared to FP receptor agonists. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical study for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

POLAT 001: Peregrine Ophthalmic

POLAT-001 is a sustained released product of latanoprost for the medical treatment of glaucoma. The drug is a 100 nm-long nanoliposome containing latanoprost. Lipolat is an extended release drug delivery solution that is a ground breaking development in nanomedicine for ophthalmology. Liposomal latanoprost has completed a pilot Phase IIa trial in the US for glaucoma indication.

BTQ-1902: Betaliq, Inc.

BTQ 1902 is an EyeSol based formulation of timolol, the most commonly prescribed beta blocker. Beta blockers are one of the most commonly prescribed classes of medicines to treat glaucoma. Beta blockers reduce Intraocular Pressure (IOP) by blockade of sympathetic nerve endings in the ciliary epithelium causing a fall in aqueous humour production. Beta blockers are often prescribed in combination with other glaucoma medications. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Open-Angle Glaucoma.

ST266: Noveome Biotherapeutics

ST266 is a non-cellular biologic drug candidate, currently considered“investigational,” since it is not yet approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The clinical trials are designed to examine and confirm that ST266 is safe and effective in humans with the goal of bringing this unique product to potentially millions of patients who suffer from complex diseases and conditions in ophthalmology, neurology, dermatology-and beyond. ST266 is made by the proprietary method of culturing amnion epithelial cells that are harvested from donated full-term placentas normally discarded after birth. It contains hundreds of biologically active proteins and other factors crucial to neuroprotection, the modulation of inflammation, cell recovery and healing. These various proteins and factors are delivered in physiologic concentrations that have been shown, in preclinical and clinical studies to date, to be well-tolerated with demonstrated biologic activity. In preclinical studies, ST266 has been shown to be neuroprotective and to resuscitate damaged and diseased retinal ganglion cells, offering the possibility of a novel treatment for glaucoma. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of Clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of Glaucoma.

Santen Pharmaceuticals, Visiox Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, pH Pharma, Omikron Italia, Tarsier Pharma, TearClear, Laboratoires Thea, EMS, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Betaliq, Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., HK inno.N, VivaVision Biotech, Qlaris Bio , and others.

Scope of the Glaucoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Glaucoma Companies- Santen Pharmaceuticals, Visiox Pharma, Nicox Ophthalmics, pH Pharma, Omikron Italia, Tarsier Pharma, TearClear, Laboratoires Thea, EMS, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Betaliq, Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., HK inno.N, VivaVision Biotech, Qlaris Bio , and others.

Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies- EYEOP1, Latanoprost 0.005%, POLAT-001, Ranibizumab, Mitomycin (MMC), PRM-151, Triesence, Timolol, latanoprost, Xalatan, Travatan Z and others.

Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Glaucoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGlaucoma Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGlaucoma Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)NCX 470: Nicox OphthalmicsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)POLAT 001: Peregrine OphthalmicDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ST266: Noveome BiotherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsRTC-1119: Ripple TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsGlaucoma Disease Key CompaniesGlaucoma Disease Key ProductsGlaucoma Disease- Unmet NeedsGlaucoma Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersGlaucoma Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGlaucoma Disease Analyst ViewsGlaucoma Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

