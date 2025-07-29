Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 20+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape

DelveInsight's,“ Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Pipeline Report



In July 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a study is intended to collect safety data from participants who completed the parent protocols but are still benefiting from study treatment. The study population consists of participants who tolerate study treatment of the parent studies. Collecting safety information from long-term exposure might offer the unique opportunity to detect rare Adverse Events.

DelveInsight's Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia companies working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia treatment.

The leading Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Companies such as Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Treadwell Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, NextCure, Inc., Kahr Medical, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, HUTCHMED, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc., and others. Promising Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Pipeline Therapies such as lenzilumab, AMG 176, Azacitidine, Pevonedistat, Decitabine, 5-Azacitidine, Tipifarnib, and others.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Emerging Drugs Profile

Timdarpacept: ImmuneOnco Biopharma

Timdarpacept is a recombinant Signal Regulatory Protein α (SIRPα) IgG1 fusion protein currently being evaluated as a treatment for CMML. This innovative therapeutic agent functions by blocking the ""Don't eat me"" signal and activating the ""Eat me"" signal, which enhances Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP) and promotes the immune system's ability to target and eliminate tumor cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.

IO-202: Immune-Onc Therapeutics

IO-202 is a first-in-class, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody designed to target the Leukocyte Immunoglobulin-Like Receptor Subfamily B4 (LILRB4), which is overexpressed in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) cells. By binding with high affinity to LILRB4, IO-202 facilitates antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), enhancing the immune system's ability to eliminate malignant cells. The drug has received both fast track and orphan drug designations from the FDA, underscoring its potential as a therapeutic option for patients with CMML. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.

STX-0712: SOLU THERAPEUTICS, INC.

STX-0712 is an innovative therapeutic agent developed by Solu Therapeutics for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia (CMML). This drug is a CCR2-targeting Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera (CyTAC) designed to selectively bind to CCR2, a receptor that is highly expressed on malignant monocytes in these hematologic cancers. The drug has shown robust activity in CMML, with favorable pharmacokinetics and tolerability observed in non-human primate models. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia.

The Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Treatment.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia market.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Companies

Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Treadwell Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, NextCure, Inc., Kahr Medical, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, HUTCHMED, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc., and others.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Scope of the Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Companies- Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Treadwell Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, NextCure, Inc., Kahr Medical, Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd, HUTCHMED, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., Newave Pharmaceutical Inc., Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc ., and others.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Pipeline Therapies- lenzilumab, AMG 176, Azacitidine, Pevonedistat, Decitabine, 5-Azacitidine, Tipifarnib , and others.

Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukaemia Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Timdarpacept: ImmuneOnco BiopharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)IO-202: Immune-Onc TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsSTX-0712: SOLU THERAPEUTICS, INC.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Key CompaniesChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Key ProductsChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia- Unmet NeedsChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia- Market Drivers and BarriersChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia- Future Perspectives and ConclusionChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Analyst ViewsChronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Key CompaniesAppendix

