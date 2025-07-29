JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Key 50+ Companies And Breakthrough Therapies Shaping The Future Landscape
DelveInsight's,“ Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor pipeline landscape. It covers the JAK Inhibitors pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the JAK Inhibitors pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report
In June 2025, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) announced a study has a total sample size of 78 participants. Of that 78, 52 participants will receive active treatment, and a total of 26 participants will receive placebo. Participants will receive 12 months of active treatment with abrocitinib, ritlecitinib, or placebo with up to 12 months of additional follow-up. During the study, participants will undergo frequent assessments of their insulin production, immunologic status, overall health and well-being and diabetes care.
DelveInsight's JAK Inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for JAK Inhibitors treatment.
The leading JAK Inhibitors Companies such as Incyte Corporation, Celon Pharma, Aclaris Therapeutics, Sareum, Takeda, AstraZeneca, Incyte Corporation, Ajax Therapeutics, Pfizer, GSK, Dizal Pharmaceutical, Confluence Life Sciences, Celon Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arcutis Biotherapeutics/Reistone Biopharma and others.
Promising JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Therapies such as Abrocitinib 200 MG Oral Tablet, Ritlecitinib, GSK3196165 (Otilimab), Sarilumab, Ruxolitinib 0.15% Cream QD and others.
JAK Inhibitors Emerging Drugs Profile
Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation
Povorcitinib (INCB054707) is an oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor. The chemical structure for povorcitinib was revealed in WHO proposed INN list 126 (Jan 2022), in which it was described as a Janus kinase inhibitor and anti-inflammatory agent. The drug is also being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for Prurigo Nodularis, and others. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa, vitiligo.
CPL409116: Celon Pharma
CPL 409116 is the first in class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor in clinical development and is designed to generate anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in selected autoimmune diseases. CPL'116 was administered orally in single ascending doses in healthy volunteers in order to assess safety and pharmacokinetic parameters (PK). No adverse events associated with administration of the investigational drug were observed, and the trial met its primary endpoint. Currently the drug is in Phase II stage of development for autoimmune indications including in patients with rheumatoid arthritis with coexisting interstitial lung disease.
ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics
ATI-2138 is an investigational oral covalent ITK/JAK3 inhibitor that is being developed as a potential therapeutic option across a variety of T cell-mediated diseases. ITK is a T cell receptor activated kinase involved in driving T cell effector functions while JAK3 is a non-receptor tyrosine kinase responsible for the signal transduction of common gamma receptor cytokines, IL-2, IL-4, IL-7, IL-9, IL-15, and IL-21. In blocking both T cell receptor function and cytokine signaling, ATI-2138 has potential utility in T cell driven diseases. ATI-2138 is currently in clinical development and its safety and efficacy has not been evaluated by regulatory authorities.
SDC 1802: Sareum
SDC-1802 is an investigational Sareum's TYK2/JAK1 preclinical development candidate molecule that demonstrates high selectivity for TYK2 and JAK1 kinases (particularly over related JAK2 and JAK3). SDC-1802 shows compelling efficacy in blocking cancer cell proliferation in cellular and disease models of T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) and B-cell lymphoma, the potential for once-daily oral dosing and a good early safety profile. Sareum is progressing SDC-1802 through preclinical development and pending satisfactory progress, into human clinical trials. SDC-1802 has the potential to act as a back-up molecule for these autoimmune indications. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of cancer.
The JAK Inhibitors pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of JAK Inhibitors with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for JAK Inhibitors Treatment.
JAK Inhibitors Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
JAK Inhibitors Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the JAK Inhibitors market.
JAK Inhibitors Companies
Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
JAK Inhibitors Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Scope of the JAK Inhibitors Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global
JAK Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
JAK Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of Contents
Introduction Executive Summary Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Povorcitinib: Incyte Corporation Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) CPL409116: Celon Pharma Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) ATI-2138: Aclaris Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products SDC 1802: Sareum Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Key Companies Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Key Products Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor- Unmet Needs Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor- Market Drivers and Barriers Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Analyst Views Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitor Key Companies Appendix
About Us
