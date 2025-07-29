Punchies Reinvents Kids' Nutrition With Their New Clean-Label Protein Gummies

MENAFN - GetNews) Punchies was created by parents who were tired of reading labels they didn't trust. Their mission? Make clean, kid-friendly nutrition that's actually fun to eat. No junk. No guesswork. Just goodness in every bite.

Scottsdale, Arizona - Punchies, a health-forward children's nutrition brand has announced the launch of its breakthrough product: a clean-label protein gummy made specifically for kids. Designed with transparency and parental peace of mind, the gummies contain no seed oils, dyes, or artificial additives, just clean, functional ingredients that support growing bodies.

As modern parents grow increasingly concerned about hidden ingredients and synthetic fillers in children's food and wellness products, Punchies delivers a refreshing alternative. With a formula developed by wellness-minded parents and approved by picky kids, these protein gummies are not only nutritious but also fun to eat.

This product release comes at a time when the children's nutritional industry is under scrutiny for misleading labels and questionable ingredient sourcing. Punchies fills that gap with total transparency, listing every ingredient clearly and avoiding marketing gimmicks. The product is soy-free, gluten-free, dye-free, and completely seed oil-free, addressing top concerns of today's health-conscious families.

Unlike chalky powders or oversized pills, Punchies' gummy format makes daily protein intake both accessible and enjoyable for kids. Whether parents are managing selective eaters or busy schedules, Punchies Protein Gummies offers a smart solution that blends convenience with uncompromising standards.

“Our goal with Punchies was simple: to make a product we'd be proud to give our own kids,” says Punchies Founder.“We've eliminated all the unnecessary extras - no dyes, no seed oils, no nonsense. Just clean, simple protein in a format kids actually love.”

About 'Punchies':

Punchies is a children's wellness brand committed to redefining kids' nutrition with clean, functional ingredients. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company was founded by parents who wanted better daily nutrition options for their families. Its flagship product, a protein gummy free of seed oils, dyes, and fillers, reflects Punchies' mission to combine fun with functional, without compromise.