PREETO Expands Its E-Bike System Portfolio With PG1 Electronic Shifter

As a full-system e-bike solution provider, PREETO goes beyond supplying just a mid-drive motor. We engineer complete, integrated power systems, including batteries, display units, and our brand-new PG1 Electronic Shifter-all designed for seamless operation and next-level compatibility.

Previously, the brand made a quiet but confident statement at EUROBIKE 2025, showcasing its complete mid-drive lineup: the ultra-light P60 (1.95 kg), the trail-hardened P90, the torque-loaded P110, and-making its debut-the PG1, PREETO's first electronic shifting product for e-bikes.

Each mid-drive motor reflects a clear design philosophy: maximize output, minimize form factor. It's a balance that resonated with a wide range of bike manufacturers at the show. PREETO's booth drew strong attention from engineers and product leads looking for something different-systems that deliver high torque and precise ride feel without overcomplicating integration.

“PREETO received very positive feedback from several OEMs during EUROBIKE, especially those focused on high-performance trail and utility builds,” a PREETO spokesperson shared after the event.

Expecially, P110 e-bike motor, PREETO's most powerful model, delivers 110 Nm of torque in a compact 2.75 kg housing. It's tailored for e-cargo and long-travel mountain bikes, where thermal stability, rugged construction, and compact integration are critical. The P110's robust internals are built to handle sustained high loads while maintaining smooth, quiet operation.

Unveiled alongside the motor lineup was the all-new PG1, PREETO's first electronic rear derailleur, designed specifically for e-bikes.

PG1 mounts directly on a standard rear axle hanger and supports tooth capacities from 11T to 50T. Compatible with both 10- and 11-speed configurations, the PG1 receives 12V power and CAN bus signals directly from the PREETO mid-drive motor system, enabling tightly coordinated communication between motor and shifting.







Whether riders are tackling technical climbs or cruising urban roads, the PG1 offers intelligent shift algorithms, customizable ride modes, and effortless fingertip control. It's not just an upgrade-it's a whole new level of ride intelligence.

PREETO systems are built for real-world conditions: rough terrain, sudden inclines, long-range hauls, and unpredictable weather. With over 200 validation tests and a five-year lifespan promise, every PREETO system is engineered to perform-ride after ride.

From high-performance e-MTBs to urban commuters and heavy-duty cargo bikes, PREETO adapts. It's a system built not only to withstand the ride-but to elevate it.

