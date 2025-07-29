Author's Tranquility Press Presents A Soul-Baring Testimony Of Love, Loss, And Relentless Faith: Lord, Thanks For The Journey

MENAFN - GetNews)



She didn't just survive the storm-she walked through it with God at her side.

Author's Tranquility Press is humbled to announce the release of Lord, Thanks For The Journey by Denotra E. Johnson , now available on Amazon. In this raw, luminous memoir, Johnson opens her soul with striking vulnerability and unflinching truth. This isn't just the story of one woman's life-it's the quiet, aching prayer of anyone who's ever had to keep going when the world said they couldn't.

A Widow. A Mother. A Believer. A Fighter.

There are losses that split time in two: before, and after. For Denotra, that moment came the day her husband passed away. In an instant, everything changed-her home, her heart, her future.

Grief didn't come gently. It stormed in, uninvited and unrelenting. And still, Denotra woke up. Prayed. Pressed on. For her children. For herself. For the God she refused to stop trusting.

This is the voice of a woman who knows suffering-but also knows grace, knows resilience, and knows how to hold onto God when the ground beneath her feet has disappeared.

A Book That Feels Like a Prayer in Your Hands

Lord, Thanks For The Journey is not just a memoir. It's a balm. It's a sister's hand held tight in the middle of the night. It's a whispered reminder that even shattered hearts can beat again.

Through gentle honesty and emotional depth, Johnson speaks to:

Every woman who's ever cried silently in the dark

Every mother who's tried to be strong when she was breaking inside

Every believer who's wrestled with God but refused to let go

Every soul still searching for a reason to say“thank You” in the pain

You Don't Just Read This Book-You Feel It

There is a quiet bravery in Johnson's voice. She never tries to impress the reader. Instead, she invites them in. She says,“Here's my hurt. Here's my healing. Here's what God did with both.” And somewhere in those pages, the reader will find pieces of themselves.

Available Now on Amazon

Lord, Thanks For The Journey is available in paperback, hardcover and Kindle editions. It is not just a gift for the faithful-it is a refuge for the weary, and a testimony for anyone who has ever needed to believe that they were still being carried, even when they couldn't feel it.

Buy Lord, Thanks For The Journey on Amazon . Some books give us stories. Others give us shelter. Lord, Thanks For The Journey is both. Read it when your heart needs a place to rest.

About the Author

Denotra E. Johnson writes like a woman who's lived every word she shares-because she has. With a voice steeped in faith, humility, and grace, she gives readers not answers, but something far more enduring: companionship. Her journey is not without pain, but it is rich with purpose. In Lord, Thanks For The Journey, she offers not perfection-but presence. Her presence. And God's.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Located in Marietta, Georgia, Author's Tranquility Press is committed to amplifying voices that carry hope, healing, and humanity. They are honored to publish works like Denotra E. Johnson's -memoirs that remind us how resilient the human spirit can be when anchored in faith.