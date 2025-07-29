DTM Harris Launches Latest Book Mosscroft: Shadows Not Forgotten
A Michigan native with a deep passion for both writing and painting, DTM Harris has spent years cultivating her voice in literature. MOSSCROFT: Shadows Not Forgotten immerses readers in a futuristic world where the lands of Juno, Tessa, and Leighas are on the brink of war once again. After a long period of fragile peace, a new conflict emerges, driven by the destructive power of EMPs. In this turbulent setting, the fates of a diverse group of characters intertwine as secrets are uncovered and past mistakes come to light. As the fight for survival escalates, the book explores the ultimate question-can the warring nations find common ground, or will the world descend into total chaos and domination?
When asked about her motivation to write specifically within the science fiction genre, DTM Harris shared, "My path as a wordsmith was ignited by a remarkable elementary school teacher who recognized my extraordinary potential. Encouraging me to explore the world of poetry, this teacher became the catalyst for my lifelong love affair with words. The teacher's support and insistence on never-ending creativity left an indelible mark, leading me to pen a myriad of poems and novels throughout my life."
Indeed, MOSSCROFT: Shadows Not Forgotten is a gripping tale of survival, courage, and the blurred lines between good and evil. As readers dive into the world of Juno, they'll witness a world on the edge of destruction, where the quest for peace may seem impossible.
MOSSCROFT: Shadows Not Forgotten is available now on Amazon.
About DTM Harris
Donna Harris is a science fiction author, an accomplished artist, a single mother, and broker-owner of a commercial real estate brokerage. She started her career selling golf courses which quickly developed into national and international investors. Donna is a self-described introvert in her day-to-day life. She now lives in Southern Florida with her daughter and grandson.
