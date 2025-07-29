Stan Rawls' Latest Book, A Father's Guide To Loving Your Neighbor As Yourself, Is Now Available On Amazon

Following the success of his first book, A Father's Guide to God's Promise of Heaven, Stan Rawls is excited to announce the release of his highly anticipated second book, A Father's Guide to Loving Your Neighbor as Yourself. Released on June 20, 2025, this new work continues Rawls's mission to inspire families to deepen their Christian faith through heartfelt, everyday conversations grounded in biblical teachings.

As the President of Palmetto Sales, a well-established sales and marketing firm in Charlotte, North Carolina, Stan Rawls brings his engaging storytelling and faith-driven perspective to this timely new book. A Father's Guide to Loving Your Neighbor as Yourself explores the powerful message of Christ's commandment to“love your neighbor as yourself,” offering readers a refreshing take on love, kindness, and community.

This inspiring book tells the story of Kelly, Stan's son, who embarks on transformative relationships with new friends from a group home. Through Kelly's experiences, Rawls invites readers to reflect on what it truly means to show compassion, humility, and empathy in everyday life.

Speaking about the book's motivation, Rawls shared,“In today's world, it's more important than ever for both children and adults to see what loving your neighbor looks like. This book provides a simple but profound message about how faith comes to life when we treat others with kindness, patience, and love. My hope is that parents will read it with their children, using it as a stepping stone for meaningful conversations on living out our faith in practical ways.”

Written in a relatable, conversational style, A Father's Guide to Loving Your Neighbor as Yourself is a valuable resource for parents and caregivers looking to instill strong Christian values in young hearts. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon and through other major online retailers.

About the Author:

Stan Rawls is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and serves as the President of Palmetto Sales, a leading sales and marketing firm based in Charlotte, NC. An entrepreneur and passionate about sports and scuba diving, Rawls now shares his personal faith journey and insights through his writing.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Stan Rawls, please contact him at the details provided below:

