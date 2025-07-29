Dr. Jerry Kaplan's Investing Made Simple Receives Nationwide Acclaim For Its Accessible Approach To The Stock Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Jerry Kaplan's latest release, Investing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step Guide to the Stock Market, is earning widespread praise and a stellar 5-star rating on Amazon and other major platforms. Written for those new to investing, the book simplifies the usually complex and intimidating world of finance, and makes it accessible to beginners of all ages.

The book has a clear, approachable style and walks readers through the fundamentals of investing, from opening a brokerage account to understanding investment strategies for long-term growth.

“This easy-to-read book is an excellent starting point for any individual with an interest in investing in the stock market,” says Dr. Anthony Colella.“It is ideal for both teenagers and adults as it is extremely well written. It's written from a personal perspective, making the content especially relatable for first-time investors.”

Early reviews from readers echo this sentiment.

“Very good book,” notes Robert Hamilton.“I feel it is great for a beginner and covers all the basics to help get started in investing.” Tavinder Kaur adds,“Very interesting and knowledgeable for anyone wishing to start and grow their portfolio. A must-read-very helpful. Good luck, Jerry!”

When asked about the book's warm reception, Dr. Kaplan responded,

“My goal with this book was to provide a straightforward, easy-to-follow resource that demystifies the world of investing. I'm happy to know so many readers were able to connect with my words and truly learn from it. I'm overwhelmed. I think my work has had a fruitful effect.”

Investing Made Simple is an empowering guide for individuals ready to take the first step toward financial independence.

About Dr. Kaplan

Dr. Jerry Kaplan is Professor Emeritus of Mathematics Education at Seton Hall University. He has taught at Teachers College, Columbia University, and the University of Tel Aviv. He wrote the“Coach” series for Triumph Learning-student-friendly math books designed to help struggling learners prepare for state and national tests. In addition, he authored books for SRA, Harcourt Brace, and Random House. Most recently, Dr. Kaplan authored six books published in 2023 and 2024-three with Taylor & Francis and three with Austin Macauley.