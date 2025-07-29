403
Cabinet Recalls With Bitterness Iraq's Occupation Of Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Cabinet has recalled with resentment the Iraqi occupation of the country on 2nd August 1990, and expressed pride of the national heroes who sacrificed their lives to defend their homeland.
The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting held Tuesday at Bayan Palace and headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, highly appreciated the unforgettable roles of the late Amirs; Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in ending the Iraqi occupation and fully liberate Kuwait.
The Cabinet remembered with admiration the Kuwaiti people's unity, steadfastness and heroic sacrifices to repel the enemies and defend their dear homeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji said in a statement after the meeting.
It recalled with pride the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their country's liberation.
The Cabinet thanked all friendly countries, which participated in the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation. (end)
