Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gaza: 113 Palestinians Martyred Amid Continued Israeli Occupation Aggression


2025-07-29 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 29 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities announced on Tuesday that 113 Palestinians were martyred, and 637 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.
Some victims remain unreachable by medical teams and civil aviation due to being trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, they said in a press release.
The death toll has now hit 60,034, and 145,870 others injured, since October 7, 2023, they added.
In this regard, medical reports indicated that 22 individuals were martyred, and some 199 others wounded while waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of "hunger-related" deaths to 1,179 and injuries to 7,957. (end)
wab


MENAFN29072025000071011013ID1109858857

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search