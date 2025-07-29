403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gaza: 113 Palestinians Martyred Amid Continued Israeli Occupation Aggression
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, July 29 (KUNA) -- Gaza health authorities announced on Tuesday that 113 Palestinians were martyred, and 637 others were wounded over the past 24 hours, as the Israeli occupation continued its aggression.
Some victims remain unreachable by medical teams and civil aviation due to being trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, they said in a press release.
The death toll has now hit 60,034, and 145,870 others injured, since October 7, 2023, they added.
In this regard, medical reports indicated that 22 individuals were martyred, and some 199 others wounded while waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of "hunger-related" deaths to 1,179 and injuries to 7,957. (end)
wab
Some victims remain unreachable by medical teams and civil aviation due to being trapped under rubble or stranded on roads, they said in a press release.
The death toll has now hit 60,034, and 145,870 others injured, since October 7, 2023, they added.
In this regard, medical reports indicated that 22 individuals were martyred, and some 199 others wounded while waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of "hunger-related" deaths to 1,179 and injuries to 7,957. (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment