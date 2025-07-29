403
Health Ministry Launches Blood Donation Campaign
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Health launched on Tuesday the annual national blood donation campaign, which will commence this Thursday under the patronage of Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.
The campaign coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, aiming to honor the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs and celebrate the unity and resilience of the Kuwaiti people, said a ministry statement.
Director of the Department of Blood Transfusion Services Dr. Reem Al-Radhwan, said that the campaign will begin at the Central Blood Bank in Jabriya from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, with blood donations also accepted at all affiliated centers throughout the campaign, which runs until August 2.
She explained that this 10th annual drive is such a deeply humanitarian initiative; blending patriotism with volunteerism, and is the result of strong cooperation between the Ministry and socially responsible institutions.
The campaign involves the Ministries of Defense, Interior, along with the National Guard, in addition to civil society and public-private sectors, emphasizing community solidarity and promoting blood donation as a noble and life-saving humanitarian value, she noted.
Al-Radhwan added that such efforts help boost the national blood supply, with donation campaigns contributing 18 percent of annual donations, as evidenced by last year's collection of 85,028 blood bags and 8,078 platelet bags. (end)
