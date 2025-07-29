Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japan, S. Korea Reaffirm Close Communication


2025-07-29 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his new South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of their bilateral relations and coordination with the US under the current strategic environment, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, the top diplomats shared their serious concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the advancement of Russia-North Korea military cooperation and North's malicious cyber activities including cryptocurrency thefts, which fund its nuclear and missile programs. They also reaffirmed that they will continue to work closely together bilaterally and trilaterally involving the US to deal with North Korea. Cho is visiting Japan on his first overseas trip since assuming the post on July 21. (end)
mk


MENAFN29072025000071011013ID1109858855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search