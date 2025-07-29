403
Japan, S. Korea Reaffirm Close Communication
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 29 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his new South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of their bilateral relations and coordination with the US under the current strategic environment, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their meeting in Tokyo, the top diplomats shared their serious concerns over North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the advancement of Russia-North Korea military cooperation and North's malicious cyber activities including cryptocurrency thefts, which fund its nuclear and missile programs. They also reaffirmed that they will continue to work closely together bilaterally and trilaterally involving the US to deal with North Korea. Cho is visiting Japan on his first overseas trip since assuming the post on July 21. (end)
