EU Condemns Russian Brutal Attacks Against Civilians In Ukraine


2025-07-29 03:07:58
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Brussels, July 29 (KUNA) -- European Union spokesperson Anwar El Anouni strongly condemned on Tuesday what he described as Russia's "systematic and brutal attacks" against the most vulnerable in Ukraine, pointing to significant civilian casualties.
In a post on (X), El Anouni said that "at least 23 civilians were killed yesterday and dozens more injured, including in a maternity hospital."
He added that "peace through strength is the only way to stop Russia's aggression." (end)
