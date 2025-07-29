Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Meets UN Secretary-General


(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Tuesday with Secretary-General of the United Nations HE Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, held in New York.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, joint efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, ways to advance international efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the implementation of the two-state solution, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed during the meeting the State of Qatar's firm position in supporting the Palestinian cause until the brotherly Palestinian people regain all their legitimate rights.

