Inventhelp Inventor Develops Multi-Purpose Washing Glove (TUC-471)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cleaning accessory for washing or scrubbing a variety of surfaces," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the SCRUBBER GLOVE. My design keeps the hand dry, and it prevents the hassle of dropping a traditional sponge or washcloth."

The invention provides a multi-purpose glove for washing a variety of surfaces or items. In doing so, it can be used to wash dishes, counters, bathrooms, vehicles, the body, etc. As a result, it offers an improved alternative to using a traditional sponge, and it ensures the hand remains dry. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, cleaning services, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TUC-471, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED