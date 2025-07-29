Former CIA Advisor Uncovers Century-Old Policy That Anchors America's AI And Defense Future
|Technology Sector
|Essential Materials
|Artificial Intelligence
|Gallium, copper, germanium, silicon
|Electric Vehicles
|Lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, graphite
|National Defense
|Neodymium, dysprosium, beryllium, rare earth alloys
|Aerospace & Satellites
|Tantalum, aluminum, indium, samarium
“These seemingly obscure minerals... they're the building blocks of everything from NVIDIA chips to advanced military weapons”
The Law That Time Forgot
Rickards brings attention to a little-known provision in Title 30 of U.S. law-first passed in 1872-that allowed individuals to stake claims on public lands, often rich in mineral resources.
“Back then, anyone could make a claim... pay $2 to $5 per acre... and do a minimal amount of work”.
Though it's been largely dormant for decades, Rickards believes this act is the reason we have such vast mineral wealth on our federal lands.
A Strategic Shift Below the Radar
While much of the public discourse focuses on AI regulation and global competition, federal agencies are taking quiet but meaningful steps to secure mineral independence:
- The Pentagon has begun directly funding rare-earth and battery mineral projects
The Department of Energy is deploying AI tools to locate critical mineral sites across federal lands
“We have truly massive mineral wealth here. It's not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it”.
About Jim Rickards
Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, U.S. Treasury, and White House. A recognized expert in geopolitical strategy and economic warfare, he's advised senior leaders during global crises and authored multiple bestsellers. Rickards is editor of Strategic Intelligence , a monthly intelligence report on global finance, policy, and security.CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...
