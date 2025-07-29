Capstone Strategic Guides Janusea Toward Purpose-Driven Growth Through Acquisition By Kinective

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The transaction represents more than a financial milestone, as it highlights Capstone's unique ability to help visionary organizations grow with purpose, identifying opportunities beyond the obvious and guiding clients toward partnerships that deliver long-term value.

The acquisition unites two mission-driven organizations dedicated to simplifying fintech integration and accelerating innovation in the credit union space. Janusea's secure, scalable platform eliminates connectivity barriers, empowering credit unions to adopt fintech solutions faster and more efficiently. As part of Kinective, Janusea will expand its reach and amplify its impact across the broader financial services industry.

"Capstone has been a trusted advisor when we have had key business transactions to evaluate and complete," said Kyle Stutzman, CEO of Janusea. "Given our long-standing relationship, coupled with Capstone's transaction expertise, Capstone did a tremendous job advising Janusea, helping us throughout due diligence and papering the deal. We greatly appreciated Brian's experience and the expanded Capstone team for successfully leading us to our next chapter with a solid partner."

Brian Goodhart, Capstone's Director of M&A Advisory Services, added, "It has been an honor and a privilege to advise Janusea on this transaction. Kyle and his team are proven fintech leaders and I believe they'll be a transformative addition to Kinective. Janusea's integration-as-a-service platform, paired with Kinective's scale, creates a powerful combination to help credit unions thrive. We look forward to seeing the new opportunities and growth they bring to the industry."

With Capstone's tailored, not-for-sale approach, Janusea gained access to a deeper pool of potential partners. Drawing on decades of experience and deep market intelligence, Capstone worked closely with Janusea's leadership to craft a strategy that aligned with their vision, values, and long-term growth goals.

"This transaction between Janusea and Kinective is near and dear to my heart," said Capstone Strategic Partner John Dearing. "The Capstone team was part of Janusea's genesis story as we helped the Founders acquire targeted assets to form the organization. Our deep-rooted relationships with Kyle and the Founders remained consistent over many years. Seeing this chapter come full circle, with a partner that amplifies Janusea's mission, reinforces why we do what we do: help clients achieve growth on their terms."

About Capstone Strategic, Inc.

Capstone Strategic, Inc. is the M&A leader for credit union service organizations (CUSOs). As a trusted advisor, the firm helps CUSOs and credit unions develop, evaluate, and execute proactive external growth initiatives that unlock unique value. Established in 1995 by CEO David Braun, Capstone specializes in strategic not-for-sale M&A and has facilitated over $1 billion in successful transactions across 100+ industries. For additional information, visit .

SOURCE Capstone Strategic