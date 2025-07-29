Pop On Smiles® Leads The Way With First-Ever Probiotic Whitening Strips For A Healthier, Brighter Smile

New Pop On Whitening Strips! Available in Advanced Formula, and with Probiotics. No-slip technology – strips stay in place while you talk or move Peroxide-free & sensitivity-optimized – safe for everyday use Innovation - First whitening strip with probiotics Available in 3 sizes: 7, 14, and 21 treatments Flavor options: Peppermint and Coconut. No sticky residue - no mess! From Pop On Smiles that brought 250,000+ confident smiles with Pop On Veneers

(PRNewsfoto/Pop On Veneers)

Speed Speed Quality Quality

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop On Smiles® , the company known for transforming smiles with its custom-made veneers, is proud to debut its latest breakthrough: Pop On Whitening Strips with Probiotics -the first-ever whitening strips in the U.S. infused with Lactobacillus to promote a healthy oral microbiome while delivering stunning whitening results without sensitivity.

Pop On Smiles has quickly become a popular smile solution, having delivered over 250,000 smiles and with a viral presence across Facebook , Instagra , TikTok , and YouTube .

Pop On Smiles launches the First Whitening Strips That Supports a Healthy Mouth with Probiotics

Post this

Now you can Say Goodbye to Harsh Whitening as Pop On Continues to Redefine Oral Care Innovation with this Gentle, Science-Backed Breakthrough. This game-changing innovation is now available in Advanced Natural and Probiotic formulas, offering a gentle, peroxide-free way to brighten your smile, without harsh chemicals, pain, or slipping strips.

"We didn't just want to whiten teeth-we wanted to reinvent what a whitening strip could be," said the Pop On Product Innovation Team. "By blending powerful plant-based ingredients with oral probiotics, we're giving people a reason to feel good about every step of their smile care. This isn't your average whitening strip."

Why These Whitening Strips Are a Game-Changer

First Whitening Strips with Probiotics

Lactobacillus , a clinically studied probiotic, is included to help balance oral bacteria and support fresh breath, healthy gums, and fewer bad bacteria. It's an innovation no other whitening strip offers.

Peroxide-Free & Sensitivity Safe

Forget the burning and zinging that comes with traditional peroxide-based strips. Pop On uses natural enzymes like Papain (from papaya) and Bromelain (from pineapple) to gently dissolve surface stains-leaving your teeth brighter without irritation.

Powered by Nature + Science

Each strip is packed with a thoughtful blend of effective, natural ingredients:



Coconut Oil : Soothes gums and helps reduce harmful bacteria



Xylitol : A natural sweetener that supports enamel and fights cavities



Hydroxyapatite : A tooth-rebuilding mineral that strengthens enamel while whitening



Lemon Peel & Peppermint Oils : Offer a refreshing flavor and gentle stain-lifting power

Lactobacillus Probiotics : Promote a balanced oral microbiome for fresh breath and healthy gums

No-Slip Technology

Unlike other strips that slide around or fall off, Pop On's advanced base formulation ensures the strips stay firmly in place for a mess-free, stay-put experience-so you can whiten confidently whether you're working, running errands, or relaxing at home.

Designed for Everyday Life



30-minute treatments -quick and easy for everyday use

No residue -just peel, apply, and toss

Fresh mint or coconut flavor -both flavors available

Safe for daily use -thanks to enamel-protecting and non-irritating ingredients Three convenient sizes : Available in packs of 7, 14, or 21 treatments

Available Now on Amazon and on PopOn's website



Customers can shop the Advanced or Probiotic versions directly on Amazon

There, customers can also discover Pop On's flagship 100% custom made Pop On Veneers , and other smile essential products like Pop On Fresh Foam , Pop On Clean Tablets and more.

About Pop On Smiles®

Pop On Smiles® is on a mission to make stunning smiles affordable, accessible, and achievable-without invasive procedures, harsh chemicals, or high costs. With over 250,000 smiles delivered and counting, Pop On continues to lead the future of smile care with comfort, confidence, and innovation at its core.

Due to Popular demand, Pop On has extended their support hours by phone (347) 929-3358, text 76766 (POPON) and email [email protected] Monday-Friday 9:00am est -10:00pm est.

Customers can also visit Pop On at their flagship location in midtown Manhattan 237 W 37th St. New York, NY 10018

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Pop On Smiles

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED