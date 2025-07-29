FOX NEWS CHANNEL IS NUMBER ONE TELEVISION NETWORK IN PRIMETIME THROUGHOUT JULY LEADING ALL BROADCAST NETWORKS

'Gutfeld!' Continues to Dominate Late-Night Television as CBS Announces End of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel (FNC) finished July continuing to exert its dominance in all of television, beating all broadcast networks in primetime, according to data from Nielsen Media Research. In July, FNC averaged 2.4 million viewers in primetime making it the highest-rated network in all of television leading NBC (2.1 million viewers), CBS (2 million viewers) and ABC (2 million viewers). During weekday primetime FNC also led all of television with 2.8 million viewers surpassing NBC (2.4 million viewers), CBS (2 million viewers) and ABC (2 million viewers). Since the first day of summer on June 20, FNC has also led the broadcast networks in primetime with 2.6 million viewers compared to ABC's 2.3 million viewers, NBC's 2.1 million viewers and CBS' 2 million viewers.

For the month of July in primetime (8-11 PM/ET), FNC delivered 2.4 million viewers and 257,000 in the 25-54 demographic. Across total day, FNC drew 1.5 million viewers and 184,000 in the 25-54 demo. FNC commanded 63% of the cable news share with viewers across total day and 64% in primetime, completely dismantling CNN and MSNBC which are both down double-digits throughout total day and primetime viewers and demo compared to 2024. In fact, this month marked CNN's lowest-rated July in network history in the 25-54 demo across both total day (62,000 viewers) and primetime (92,000 viewers). FOX News marked the top 148 cable news telecasts throughout the month and has now commanded the top 1,398 cable news telecasts post-election. CNN (497,000) lost to HGTV (586,000 viewers) in primetime throughout July. FNC was also number one in cable news with Asians and Hispanics and upscale viewers throughout total day during July.

FNC's number one show The Five secured a staggering 3.5 million viewers and 378,000 in 25-54 demo, leading all of cable. The Five also surpassed CBS' Big Brother (3.1 million viewers). At 8 PM/ET Jesse Watters Primetime led all of primetime commanding 3.1 million viewers and 323,000 in the 25-54 demo, outpacing broadcast shows including ABC's Press Your Luck (2.7 million viewers) and NBC's American Ninja Warrior (2.6 million viewers).

FNC's hit late-night program Gutfeld! continued to grow and dominate all of late-night television across the board following CBS' announcement that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in 2026. Notching 2.9 million viewers, 327,000 in the 25-54 demo and 207,000 in the 18-49 demo Gutfeld! walloped CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (2.2 million viewers; 303,000 A25-54; 189,000 A18-49), ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (1.1 million viewers; 202,000 A25-54; 136,000 A18-49), NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (1 million viewers; 242,000 A25-54; 145,000 A18-49), Late Night with Seth Meyers (713,000 viewers; 155,000 A25-54; 89,000 A18-49), and Comedy Central's The Daily Show (507,000 viewers; 154,000 A25-54; 142,000 A18-49) across the board.

FNC's Hannity remained dominant at 9 PM/ET with 2.7 million viewers and 302,000 in the 25-54 demo. Hannity is also leading key broadcast shows including ABC's Good Morning America (2.6 million viewers) and This Week (2.4 million viewers) and 20/20 Friday (1.9 million viewers). Additionally, The Ingraham Angle (weeknights, 7 PM/ET) posted 2.5 million viewers and 266,000 in the 25-54 demo, with Laura Ingraham continuing her reign as the highest rated woman in cable news.

The network's nightly newscast Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights, 6 PM/ET) averaged over 2.6 million viewers and 288,000 in the 25-54 demo, continuing to close the gap with the broadcast competition. In July, Special Report leads CBS Evening News in 19 top markets across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas and Charlotte, North Carolina. The show also beats ABC's World News Tonight in eight markets including New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Florida, and St. Louis and outrates NBC's Nightly News in Tampa Bay, Florida, Boston and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

FNC's signature morning show FOX & Friends (weekdays, 6-9 AM/ET) finished the month with 1.3 million viewers and 169,000 in the demo and remained the number one cable news program in the mornings with both categories for 53 consecutive months in 25-54 demo, beating CNN and MSNBC combined in viewers per usual. FOX & Friends is leading CBS Mornings in 21 major markets throughout July including New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Dallas, Cleveland, and Charlotte, North Carolina. FOX & Friends is also leading ABC's Good Morning America in 14 markets including Orlando, Baltimore and New Orleans and is defeating NBC's The Today Show in eight markets including New York, Atlanta, Boston and Tampa Bay, Florida during July.

FNC's daytime lineup continued to crush the competition, led by two-hour morning news program America's Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino (weekdays, 9-11 AM/ET), which saw 1.8 million viewers and 203,000 in the 25-54 demo. The Faulkner Focus at 11 AM/ET, anchored by Harris Faulkner, notched 1.9 million viewers and 218,000 in the 25-54 demo and at 12 PM/ET, Outnumbered earned 1.9 million viewers and 246,000 in the demo with both programs just slightly behind The View which averaged 2.3 million on broadcast. America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith garnered 1.9 million viewers and 236,000 in the 25-54 demo from 1-3 PM/ET. Martha MacCallum's The Story (weekdays, 3 PM/ET) averaged 1.8 million viewers and 218,000 in the 25-54 demo. Additionally, newly launched The Will Cain Show continued to grow the timeslot at 4 PM/ET seeing 2.1 million viewers and 249,000 in the 25-54 demo. Every single FNC daytime show between 9 AM - 5 PM/ET led NBC's Today Third Hour (1,640,000 viewers), ABC's GMA3 (1,238,000 viewers) and NBC's Today with Jenna & Friends (1,118,000 viewers).

FNC also continued to excel against the competition throughout the weekend for the month, winning every hour with total viewers and 25-54 demo, defeating CNN and MSNBC by double to triple-digits among both categories on both days. On Saturdays, The Big Weekend Show (weekends, 6-8 PM/ET) was the most watched show, drawing 1.5 million viewers. FOX News Live (Saturday, 10 AM - 2 PM/ET) was most-watched in the 25-54 demo with 163,000 viewers. My View with Lara Trump (Saturday, 9 PM/ET) was most watched in primetime with over 1.4 million viewers, while Life, Liberty & Levin (weekends, 8 PM/ET) followed closely behind with 1,382,000 viewers. FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla (Saturday, 10 PM/ET) attracted 1.3 million viewers and 136,000 in the 25-54 demo.

On Sundays, FNC's Sunday Morning Futures earned the top-rated show of the weekend, garnering 1.7 million viewers and 185,000 with 25-54 demo. Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy was the top show in primetime with 1.6 million viewers and 114,000 A25-54. At 11 AM/ET, MediaBuzz, hosted by Howard Kurtz, delivered 1.2 million viewers and 144,000 in the 25-54 demo. The Big Weekend Show nabbed 1.4 million viewers and 143,000 in the 25-54 demo. FOX & Friends Weekend took 1.2 million viewers and 139,000 in the 25-54 demo. One Nation with Brian Kilmeade (Sunday, 10 PM/ET) nabbed 1.4 million viewers and 110,000 in the 25-54 demo.

JULY 2025 VIEWERSHIP & 25-54 DEMO (Monday-Sunday, Live + Same Day):

TOTAL DAY

FNC: 1,525,000 total viewers and 184,000 A25-54 (down 19% with viewers and 31% with A25-54 vs. July 2024)

CNN: 370,000 total viewers and 62,000 A25-54 (down 29% with viewers and 44% with A25-54 vs. July 2024)

MSNBC: 530,000 total viewers and 52,000 A25-54 (down 26% with viewers and 37% with A25-54 vs. July 2024)

PRIMETIME (8-11P)

FNC: 2,406,000 total viewers and 257,000 A25-54 (down 30% with viewers and 48% with A25-54 vs. July 2024)

CNN: 497,000 total viewers and 92,000 A25-54 (down 42% with viewers and 55% with A25-54 vs. July 2024)

MSNBC: 865,000 total viewers and 81,000 A25-54 (down 27% with viewers and 40% with A25-54 vs. July 2024)

JULY RATINGS FOR THE TOP FIVE PROGRAMS IN CABLE NEWS:

Total Viewers: The Five (3,528,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (3,144,000), Gutfeld! (2,908,000), Hannity (2,663,000), Special Report (2,609,000)

Adults 25-54: The Five (378,000), Gutfeld! (327,000), Jesse Watters Primetime (323,000), Hannity (302,000), Special Report (288,000)

Source: Nielsen. Live+SD. Month of July 2025 ratings data. Average audience for cable news networks Monday-Sunday based on Total Day and Prime (6a-6a, 8P-11P), P2+, P25-54. Cable News/Broadcast Program averages exclude repeats and include the corresponding program name.

