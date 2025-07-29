VELVET TACO LAUNCHES 4TH ANNUAL WTF RECIPE CONTEST, INVITING GUESTS TO CREATE THE NEXT GLOBALLY INSPIRED TACO SENSATION

Winner receives private culinary session, $250 gift card and menu feature during the week of National Taco Day

DALLAS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velvet Taco, the innovative fast-casual restaurant known for its globally inspired tacos, has launched its fourth annual WTF (Weekly Taco Feature) Recipe Contest, which embraces guests' ingenuity and puts one delicious fan creation on the menu.

Taco enthusiasts in cities nationwide with Velvet Taco locations can now submit their dream taco creations for a chance to win an exclusive culinary experience and see their recipe featured on Velvet Taco's menu during the week of National Taco Day, Oct. 7.

The contest invites fans to become menu co-creators by submitting original taco recipes that embody Velvet Taco's commitment to bold, globally inspired flavors and scratch-made recipes. In addition to the honor of having their taco featured as a WTF, the winning creator will receive a private prep session with Velvet Taco's Director of Culinary, Venecia Willis, and a $250 Velvet Taco gift card.

The contest, which has generated over 800 recipe submissions in previous years, showcases Velvet Taco's unique approach to menu development and guest engagement. As part of its innovative culinary program, Velvet Taco introduces 52 unique WTF tacos annually, offering guests a constantly evolving menu of creative flavor combinations.

Submissions will be accepted through Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CST. Taco enthusiasts can enter the contest by submitting their original recipe ideas on the dedicated landing page .

The WTF Recipe Contest aligns with the growing trend of user-generated content and brand collaboration in the restaurant industry and offers consumers a unique opportunity to directly influence the menu at one of the country's most innovative taco concepts.

For more information about the contest, including official rules and submission guidelines, visit velvettaco/wtf-contest/official-rules/.

About Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco reimagines global flavors to create a menu full of inventive, scratch-made tacos, taking guests on a sensory world tour. The trailblazing fast-casual restaurant offers more than 20 imaginative taco and bowl recipes; unforgettable sidekicks, such as its signature Red Curry Coconut Queso and classic Elote; its namesake Red Velvet Cake; and the fan-favorite Kick-Ass Margarita. Velvet Taco introduced its unique, globally inspired taco offerings to Dallas in 2011. Since then, the brand has consistently shattered taco-making boundaries with its handcrafted creations, establishing more than 50 locations across the United States. For more information, including a complete menu, visit velvettaco and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram at @VelvetTaco.

Media Contact:

Caroline Robinson

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Velvet Taco

