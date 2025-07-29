Big Fin Seafood Joins Visit Orlando's Magical Dining With $60 Three-Course Dinner

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Big Fin Seafood is proud to announce its participation in Visit Orlando's Magical Dining , running from August 15 through September 30, 2024. This highly anticipated annual culinary event invites locals and visitors to enjoy a specially curated three-course dinner for just $60-showcasing the best of Big Fin's fresh, boat-to-table seafood and locally sourced ingredients.

Located in the heart of Dellagio Town Centre, Big Fin Seafood has long been celebrated as one of Orlando's top seafood restaurants. With a commitment to flavor, quality, and hospitality, the restaurant offers an ideal backdrop for a memorable Magical Dining experience.

“Our team is excited to welcome guests for Magical Dining this year,” said the Big Fin Seafood team.“We've crafted a menu that highlights some of our most popular dishes, blending local favorites with coastal flair-all at an incredible value.”

Magical Dining Details:

- What: Three-Course Magical Dining Dinner

- When: August 15 – September 30, 2024

- Where: Big Fin Seafood, 8046 Via Dellagio Way, Orlando, FL

- Price: $60 per guest



Guests can look forward to fan favorites and new surprises on the limited-time menu, which will feature signature seafood starters, hearty entrées, and indulgent desserts-perfect for a date night, group outing, or celebratory evening out.

To learn more or book your reservation, visit or call (407) 615-8888.

About Big Fin Seafood

Big Fin Seafood offers a boat-to-table dining experience with the freshest local catches, award-winning service, and a vibrant atmosphere. Whether you're here for a romantic dinner or private event, Big Fin delivers elevated coastal cuisine right in the heart of Orlando.

